Are Farmer Wants A Wife’s Jarrad and Brodie still together? Inside shock “reconnection” twist

Farmer Jarrad found love with Brodie on Farmer Wants A Wife, but it wasn’t the ending that fans had thought.

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Rather than Jarrad making his final choice on July 19, Yvonne chose to walk away from the show in an unexpected twist.

The almond farmer, 41, then chose Brodie, 33, and gifted her a stunning bracelet as a sign of their connection.

But viewers have been left questioning, was he going to pick Brodie before Yvonne’s speech? Are Jarrad and Brodie still together now?

Find out everything we know about their relationship below.

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Farmer Wants A Wife’s Jarrad and Brodie found love on screen, but are they still together? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Are Farmer Wants A Wife’s Jarrad and Brodie still together?

While we have only just seen Jarrad’s happy ending, filming actually wrapped up months ago, so anything could have happened since then.

Their bond on the Channel Seven show was a slow-burn, with Yvonne even admitting she didn’t see their full connection until the black-tie dinner!

“I think I said [at the black-tie dinner] that I didn’t see [their connection] there, but it’s there, and it’s beautiful,” she tells New Idea.

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While Yvonne remained mum on any news about Jarrad and Brodie’s fate, she did reveal that she is still in touch with Brodie, but hasn’t spoken to Jarrad since filming wrapped.

Could this be a signal that things have quietly ended between Jarrad and Brodie already?

Well, New Idea hears that things didn’t work out between Jarrad and Brodie, and he’s actually back in touch with another axed contestant!

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Sources recently told us that Jarrad is back in contact with Kyiah Jones, the Queensland social worker who didn’t make it back to his farm on the dating show.

“Jarrad is a pretty reserved guy in real life,” our insider claimed.

Sparks certainly flew between the pair at the finale. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“But some of the women who made it further into the process were bigger personalities and naturally created more storylines.”

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“Looking back, people are wondering whether the women who suited him best were overlooked.”

Kyiah, 32, barely got any screen time on the show, having been sent home during the first round of eliminations alongside Kristy, 37, and Hannah, 40.

Insiders have questioned whether Jarrad lost their connection because of quieter personalities like Kyiah struggling to make their mark in the world of reality TV.

“There was definitely a feeling that some contestants were considered stronger television talent than others,” another source claimed.

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Our insiders claim Jarrad is back in touch with Kyiah. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“The quieter women didn’t always get the same opportunities to shine.”

Our sources say the pair have quietly reconnected since his alleged split from Brodie and are getting to know each other away from the pressure of reality television.

“Jarrad and Kyiah are talking again, and there’s definitely a connection there,” our insider adds.

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“There’s a lot of unfinished business.”

Neither Jarrad nor Brodie has confirmed whether they are still together, but they will no doubt discuss their relationship at the 2026 reunion, which was filmed a month after the finale.

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