EXCLUSIVE: Eddy’s new boyfriend revealed! FWAW’s Farmer Alex left heartbroken

The show’s cameras still had them coasting toward a happy ending – but off-screen, Farmer Wants a Wife star Eddy’s heart had already moved on.

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While fans just watched Alex and Eddy ride off into the sunset together in the episode that aired on Sunday, July 5, New Idea is told their romance came to an end shortly after they finished filming around November 2025.

We can now reveal that Eddy has reportedly entered a new relationship with an Aussie-based Frenchman who goes by the name ‘Matthis’.

As our exclusive photos show, the pair were spied out and about near Eddy’s Brisbane home on June 28, walking her dog, Whiskey, and grabbing coffee.

New Idea can exclusively reveal that Farmer Wants A Wife’s Eddy has moved on with a new boyfriend. (Credit: New Idea)

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Holding hands and embracing, which suggests the romance is already well-established, they didn’t seem concerned about keeping things under wraps – despite Eddy’s relationship with Alex still playing out on screens.

New Idea understands the new romance began not long after Eddy, 30, and Alex ended things.

Close sources say the pair were introduced through mutual friends at the start of the year and have been inseparable ever since. They started appearing in social media photos together in January.

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So what went wrong with Alex? We’re told the heartbroken farmer, 28, has taken the split hard.

According to one insider, he was ready to move from his family’s farm in Kin Kin, QLD, to settle into a new life with Eddy in Brisbane. He is still dividing his time between the two places, but now stays with relatives when in Brisbane as he rebuilds his life after the split.

Instagram photographs show Eddy and Frenchman “Matthis” together as early as January. (Credit: New Idea/Instagram)

“Alex genuinely thought this could work,” claims the source.

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Meanwhile, Eddy is trying not to dwell on the past. As well as moving in with her new beau, the solicitor recently started a new Associate job at a Brisbane law firm.

“Her life has naturally progressed since the show,” says our source.

“While Eddy hopes viewers are not disappointed, the reality is her relationship with Farmer Alex just didn’t work out. They both gave it a good shot, but in the end they weren’t compatible.”

While they split months ago, they have gone to great lengths to keep the news under wraps, not wanting to ruin the Channel Seven storyline.

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Our exclusive photographs show Eddy walking her dog Whiskey with her reported new partner near her Brisbane home on June 28. (Credit: New Idea)

“The plan was always to protect the ending,” one insider explains.

“Everyone wanted viewers to believe they were still together.”

It’s believed Eddy and Alex will take part in the upcoming FWAW reunion special, which was filmed some time ago. Whether they appear as a couple still remains to be seen.

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Read more about their shocking split here.

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