“Infatuation, not love”: FWAW Rachel’s brutal verdict on Alex & Eddy

Alex and Eddy might have sailed off into the sunset on Farmer Wants A Wife, but Rachel told New Idea that all might not be as it seems.

Advertisement

Mushroom farmer Alex, 28, left the show early with Eddy on July 5 after ending things with Rachel, but she gave a brutal verdict on their connection.

While Alex might have declared his love for Eddy on the show, Rachel insists she doesn’t think they are compatible in the long-term.

“Just from what I saw and experienced, I do not think that they are compatible in a multitude of ways,” she bluntly tells us.

“I honestly think that Alex was just infatuated with Eddy.”

Advertisement

“I think it was like some type of infatuation where he just couldn’t see the fact that they were not compatible.”

Her comments might come as a surprise to fans, given Alex and Eddy’s connection on the show, but New Idea actually hears that they have already split.

Alex and Eddy have left Farmer Wants A Wife together, but Rachel doesn’t think it will last. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Farmer Alex’s “strongest” connection

Reflecting on Alex’s connections, Rachel insists she thinks the best match for Alex was actually intruder Madison, who never even made it to the farm!

Advertisement

“Looking back on everything that Alex said that he wanted in a partner, I honestly think that it is Madison,” she argues.

“I thought to myself, I’m very surprised that he did not invite her back because she just seemed like such a good match for him.”

Rachel concedes that, of course, she might have been influenced by watching edited scenes, but stands by her perspective.

“I guess ultimately [Alex and Eddy are] the only two people who know what their relationship is really like,” she says.

Advertisement

“But just from an outsider’s perspective, I do not think that they are compatible at all.”

Though she’s not convinced about their future, Rachel says it was clear that Alex only had eyes for Eddy right from the beginning.

“I don’t think that really any of us got as fair of a shot as what Eddy did,” she says.

Advertisement

“From my perspective, every conversation that we had in like a group setting or anything that, you know, at the time didn’t even have to do with Eddy, Alex always somehow brought it back to Eddy.”

“It was pretty obvious where his head and his heart were at, quite early on, like when we arrived at the farm, you could really tell.”

“I don’t think Alex is a very good actor, to be honest.”

“He was saying that he wanted to keep things open, and he was saying he wanted to get to know the rest of us girls, but his actions just did not match that at all.”

Advertisement

Rachel instead thinks intruder Madison, who didn’t make it to the farm, would have been Alex’s best pick. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The moment that nearly saw Rachel quit

It got to the point where Rachel even considered quitting the show after the country fair, feeling like she was being sidelined compared to Eddy.

“It [was] just already written; we already knew what was going on, and I’d given up a lot to go on the show,” she explains.

“So I did consider leaving, for sure.”

Advertisement

Rachel initially felt like Alex was the most “natural” match out of the farmers for her, but did she still feel that way by the end of filming?

“Honestly, I was not upset at that point with it not working out with Alex,” she insists.

“By that point it was very clear that we were not a good match.”

“You know, we had our moments with our bickering and we did not see eye to eye on a lot of things.

Advertisement

“I just realised that we were not compatible and he wasn’t what I was looking for in a partner.”

Rachel even felt a sense of “relief” when things ended, and was mainly sad to be leaving Eddy, whom she had become very close friends with.

“The main thing that I was upset about with leaving was that I didn’t get to say goodbye to Eddy,” she adds.

Rachel and Eddy have remained close after filming and even want to do The Amazing Race together.

Advertisement

Given they’re still in touch, could Rachel’s prediction be a sign that Alex and Eddy have already split?

While we will have to wait for the reunion for their official confirmation, New Idea hears that Alex and Eddy went their separate ways shortly after filming.

Rachel says she has doubts about whether Alex and Eddy will last in the real world. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Rachel’s new relationship

It may not have worked out for Rachel on FWAW, but is she still looking for love?

Advertisement

“I’m not still looking for love, very much off the market!” she tells us.

Rachel met her new boyfriend, whom she did not name, at the start of the year, and there are already wedding bells ringing!

“He is just great. I am going to marry this man, there’s no doubt in my mind,” she gushes.

“We met on Hinge, I know, a modern-day fairytale.”

Advertisement

“We literally met, and we’ve been inseparable ever since. We’ve travelled overseas together already and everything.”

“So [I’m] very, very lucky.”

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.

Advertisement