“He wasn’t being honest”: Yvonne breaks silence on bombshell FWAW walkout

Farmer Jarrad‘s final choice came with an unexpected twist, and New Idea has now spoken exclusively to Yvonne about her bombshell walkout.

Advertisement

While the Farmer Wants A Wife finale usually sees the farmers picking their final choice, for Jarrad, Yvonne, 31, actually chose to walk away.

She was an early frontrunner for the almond farmer, 41, but she tells us why she chose to leave at the final decision, before Jarrad chose Brodie, 33.

In an exclusive chat, Yvonne reveals that she felt Jarrad didn’t give her the chance to get to know him properly, and that he was somewhat “hiding” on camera.

“I felt like I just took those rose-colored glasses off, and I love seeing the best in people, but at the end of the day, I need to fall for reality and not the potential in someone,” she tells New Idea.

Advertisement

Yvonne has broken her silence to New Idea about why she walked away from Jarrad on Farmer Wants A Wife. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“[In the days before the final decision], I had some space to myself to make that decision for me, which I was terrified of, but very proud of myself.”

While Yvonne acknowledges the farmers are not allowed to give away their final choices throughout filming, Yvonne says she felt Jarrad was not being “honest” about his feelings.

“I just had this gut feeling, like just be yourself, open up, stop thinking before you answer,” she says of Jarrad.

Advertisement

“At the black-tie event, I was very open, very vulnerable, and even in that moment, I still feel like his answers were strategic.”

“I just wish he were more open and just had fun with the process so I could see more of him.”

“And that way I’d be like, you know what, there is more compatibility there.”

Advertisement

Yvonne broke down in tears at the black-tie dinner after hearing of Jarrad’s kisses with Brodie, but she insists her frustration was actually due to his other “diplomatic” answers, which left her feeling like she wasn’t getting any “depth” from him.

“I do appreciate that his answers were, in a sense, fair to both of us, and it’s protecting both of our feelings, which I can appreciate,” she explains.

“I can see the farmers are in a very difficult position. But I also told him at the farm ball, ‘Be honest, even if it hurts’.”

“And I got frustrated because I felt like he wasn’t being honest.”

Advertisement

That, combined with feeling like Jarrad didn’t make enough effort when he met her family, led to Yvonne walking away from the farmer for good, something she says was still difficult, because she had really “fallen” for Jarrad at that point.

She reveals she ultimately did not feel like she got to know who Jarrad was as a person. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“In that moment, if he wanted to interrupt me and, you know, tell me that I was the one [he could have], but he didn’t because I wasn’t his choice,” she says.

“So I think it was kind of admirable that we both sort of realised we weren’t each other’s person.”

Advertisement

So, would she have changed her mind if Jarrad had fought for her?

“I had a little bit of hope that it was me,” she admits.

“But at the end of the day, even if it was, I think that was my peace with everything, and he’s not my person, and that’s okay; there will be someone else.”

“So regardless, I would have walked away with my head held high.”

Advertisement

Jarrad was notably one of the quieter farmers, but Yvonne says she can’t believe it was just nerves in front of the cameras that led to him being more reserved with her.

“I can’t excuse his way of being because of the cameras, because by [the family day], surely you’re comfortable in front of them,” she shares.

“I don’t think he’s a reserved person because off camera we have seen that bubbly, fun side to him.”

She insists she did have feelings for Jarrad, and it was still devastating to walk away. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

“I know he’s got banter, and he can be quite open, so I don’t know if it was his energy towards me or if he was just trying to, in front of the cameras, put [his] best foot forward, which I understand.”

“But at the end of the day, I’m there to get to know you to make my decision as well.”

“What have you got to hide? I don’t know.”

Ultimately, Yvonne felt she never truly “grasped” who Jarrad was and didn’t get the same effort from him that she gave, particularly on family day.

Advertisement

“I know it’s my home and my space, but I did that for you in your home, in your space,” she shares.

“If you’re interested in me, I want you to show my family who you are and why I fell for you.”

She says she and Jarrad have not discussed her decision since filming and have gone their “separate ways”, though she remains in touch with Brodie.

“At the end of the day, I did fall for him, and it makes me sad that it didn’t work out,” she confesses.

Advertisement

Jarrad ultimately chose to leave the show with Brodie after Yvonne’s speech. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“But the fact that he chose Brodie and Brodie was there for him, like that, made me genuinely so happy when I found that out.”

“The fact that they chose each other, I think, speaks volumes.”

“And I think I said [at the black-tie dinner] that I didn’t see [their connection] there, but it’s there, and it’s beautiful.”

Advertisement

As for Yvonne? She’s still single and is open to love – and she’s not ruling out a return to FWAW to find it!

“I’ve tried every opportunity to find love, whether it’s the apps, a TV show, or going to a bar,” she says.

“I’ll wait and see who the farmers are for next year…”

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.

Advertisement