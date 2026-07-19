George Clooney’s behind-the-scenes feud with Margot Robbie revealed!

NEED TO KNOW The two Hollywood A-listers are currently expanding the Ocean’s franchise with two separate, concurrent projects.

Margot, alongside Bradley Cooper, is producing and starring in an Ocean’s Eleven prequel, while George will start filming his Ocean’s Fourteen sequel this October.

George is reportedly nervous about the impact Margot’s prequel will have on his film, as she faces mounting pressure to protect his biggest box-office earner.

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Margot Robbie was over the moon when Bradley Cooper signed on to write, produce, direct and co-star in her upcoming Ocean’s Eleven prequel movie. But New Idea has learnt that getting Bradley on board wasn’t just a creative coup – he has effectively given Margot a “buffer zone” from the franchise’s biggest star, George Clooney.

Sources claim George, 65, is very nervous about the impact Margot’s movie will have on his own Ocean’s Fourteen sequel.

“Margot is under enormous pressure not to make a mess of George’s biggest box-office earner,” says an insider.

“He and Brad [Pitt] are pulling together the original cast for another sequel, but none of that happens if Margot’s prequel flops.”

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Margot and Bradley’s prequel will follow Danny Ocean’s parents pulling off a glamorous heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix.

George, of course, played Danny in the 2001 modern-day reboot of the 1960 original film, as well as its 2004 and 2007 sequels.

After a string of movies that failed to set the world alight, George, says our insider, is “desperate” for the long-gestating Ocean’s Fourteen to be a box-office win.

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Margot, her husband, Tom, and Bradley are raring to go. (Credit: Backgrid)

“It’s understandable that he would become a bit of a control freak over the entire franchise, including Margot’s movie,” tells the insider.

“It’s the only major money-making project he has lined up right now, and he’s desperate for it to work.”

According to those close to the production, George has been applying enormous pressure on Margot “not to f–k things up”.

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“This is more than just caretaking his bread and butter,” adds another Hollywood insider.

“He’s worried a subpar prequel could torpedo interest in a proper sequel reunion, but Margot’s not stupid, and bringing in Bradley was nothing short of genius.”

Ocean’s Thirteen came out 19 years ago. (Credit: Supplied)

As a movie heavyweight with 12 Oscar nominations since 2012, appointing Bradley, 51, to direct has given Margot, 36, the breathing room she needs. “He has the clout to push back against George if needed,” says the insider.

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“Margot adores George and is incredibly grateful he trusted her with this vintage version of the movies, but everyone knows how high the stakes are for him.”

The untitled prequel marks a big swing for all involved. Margot’s production company with her husband, Tom Ackerley, LuckyChap Entertainment, is co-producing alongside Bradley. Filming is set to kick off later this month in Paris and the South of France. With a star-studded supporting cast already assembled, expectations couldn’t be higher.

“With Bradley at the helm, everything’s moving along at a fast pace – and George has quietened down somewhat,” adds the insider. “He wants them to get this right.”

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