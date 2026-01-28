Celeste Barber announced as the host of the 2026 AACTA Awards

Celeste Barber has been announced as the host of the 2026 AACTA Awards.

The comedian, 43, is taking over the reins from Russell Crowe, who served as the ceremony’s host in 2025.

The prestigious awards will celebrate the very best of Australian cinema, with major names including Sarah Snook set to be honoured.

Running across five days, Celeste will be hosting the main ceremony on Friday, February 6, and she has shared her excitement over the major honour.

“This is going to be so fun. As I won’t be winning, because I’m not nominated for an AACTA Award this year, I may as well host the show,” she quipped in a statement.

“I’m so bl**dy excited to celebrate the biggest Australian TV and films of the year.”

So, when are the AACTAs airing and where can you watch them?

Scroll on for all the details.

Celeste Barber will be hosting the 2026 AACTA Awards. (Credit: AACTAs)

When are the 2026 AACTA Awards?

The 2026 AACTA Festival is taking place from Wednesday, February 4, until Sunday, February 8, and will honour a whole host of Australian film and TV talents.

The AACTA Awards Industry Gala will kick things off on February 4, with the AACTA Festival Industry Conference Day following on February 5.

The main AACTA Awards ceremony will take place on Friday, February 6, with a whole array of awards being given out across TV and film.

Baz Luhrmann’s EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert will also premiere over the weekend, as will Phoebe Tonkin’s new release, Two Years Later.

There will also be events featuring Bridgerton’s Yerin Ha, Succession’s Sarah Snook and Stranger Things’ Dacre Montgomery over the five-day festival.

See the full list of events and find out how to get tickets here.

Russell Crowe hosted the 2025 AACTA Awards. (Credit: Getty)

Who is being honoured at the 2026 AACTA Awards?

Sarah Snook is being honoured with a prestigious award at the 2026 AACTAs.

She will receive the Trailblazer Award at the main ceremony on Friday, February 6.

“I’m so honoured to receive the AACTA Trailblazer Award,” the actress said.

“Australia is where I learned to love storytelling, and every opportunity I’ve had began with the support of this community.

“I’m grateful to the filmmakers, co-stars, crews and audiences who have lifted me up along the way.

“It’s a privilege to represent Australian talent on the world stage, and I hope to keep contributing to the vibrant, world-class industry we’re building together.”

The award has previously been given to Margot Robbie, Chris Hemsworth, Rose Byrne, Simon Baker and Isla Fisher.

Nicole Kidman, Jacob Elordi, Sam Neill, Aisha Dee, Teresa Palmer and Alison Brie are also among the major stars nominated at the 2026 AACTAs.

Apple Cider Vinegar is also leading the nominations, with an impressive 20 nods across all categories, including Best Lead Actress nominations for Kaitlyn Dever and Alycia Debnam-Carey.

Jacob Elordi’s production, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, has also been nominated 12 times.

See the full list of nominations here.

Sarah Snook will be honoured at the awards. (Credit: Getty)

Where can I watch the 2026 AACTA Awards?

The 2026 AACTA Awards will be broadcast in Australia on Channel 10 at 7.30pm AEDT on Friday, February 6.

A special extended broadcast will also be available from 7.30pm on Saturday, February 7, on BINGE and Foxtel.