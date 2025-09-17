Adolescence’s return is CONFIRMED with spin-off in the works after Emmys win

Adolescence‘s success at the 2025 Emmy Awards has certainly paid off, as a spin-off series is in the works.

Stephen Graham, the creator of the smash hit Netflix show, has confirmed he is “in talks” to produce a follow-up series with Ashley Walters.

Top Boy star Ashley, 43, would return in his role as a policeman, but further details about the new instalment remain tightly under wraps.

Adolescence is in talks for a spin-off series, according to creator Stephen Graham. (Credit: Netflix)

“Right now we are having talks and discussions about finding another story,” Stephen told The Daily Mail.

“I think we have to be tight-lipped at the moment. And we’re all talking at the moment – the same concept with the idea of doing something in one take.”

However, fans might be disappointed to learn that none of the Miller family will feature in the spin-off series.

This means that Owen Cooper, who played leading star Jamie Miller, will not reappear after his major Emmys success, nor will Stephen return on-screen as his father, Eddie Miller.

While Owen Cooper will not return as Jamie Miller, Ashley Walters could reprise his police officer role. (Credit: Netflix)

However, Stephen will remain at the helm of the production through his firm, Matriarch Productions, alongside his wife, Hannah Walters.

Adolescence soared to instant success upon its Netflix release in March 2025, and it cleaned up at the Emmys on Sunday, September 16.

Owen, 15, became the youngest ever male actor to win an Emmy, taking home the Best Supporting Actor award on the night.

The Warrington teenager’s first ever acting role was playing Jamie in Adolescence, and his talents have seen him immediately propelled into Hollywood.

He beat off competition from the likes of co-star Ashley Walters, Javier Bardem, Bill Camp, Rob Delaney, and Peter Sarsgaard to take home the trophy.

Stephen Graham will not return on screen as Eddie Miller but will continue to produce. (Credit: Netflix)

Owen was completely overwhelmed by his victory and made an emotional speech on stage at the Peacock Theater in LA.

“Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple of years back, I didn’t expect to be even in the United States, never mind here,” he gushed.

“But I think tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life.”

“I was nothing about three years ago, and I’m here now,” he added.

Adolescence cleaned up at the Emmys with Stephen, Owen and Erin Doherty all being recognised. (Credit: Getty)

Owen is the youngest ever male actor to win an Emmy, while the overall youngest ever Emmy winner is Roxana Zal, who won in 1984 at the age of 14.

In a landslide achievement, Adolescence also won Best Limited Series, Best Directing, and Best Writing.

Stephen took home Best Actor in a Limited Series, and Erin Doherty won in the Best Supporting Actress category.