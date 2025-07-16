How you can watch the Emmy-nominated series Severance

Since airing in 2022, Severance has gained a cult following, and everyone is keen for the series to continue.

Now, the award-winning series has dominated the Primetime Emmys nominations, with 27 nods.

If you haven’t watched it or don’t know too much about it, fear not! We have you covered.

Find out where to watch Severance, and everything you need to know about the series below.

Adam Scott has been nominated for an Emmy for Severance. (Credit: Getty)

What is Severance about?

Severance follows a group of employees at the biotechnology company Lumon Industries, who have undergone “severance” – a medical procedure that makes sure they can completely separate their work lives from their personal lives.

The dystopian drama follows their two selves – their “innie” and “outie”, and how they know one another, but exist separately. However, when a colleague appears outside of work, the staff become determined to uncover the truth and secrets about their workplace.

Lumon’s team is led by Mark Scout, who is played by Adam Scott. Other key actors include Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman and Jen Tullock.

The series was created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle.

There is a lot of mystery around Lumon Industries in Severance. (Credit: Apple)

What does Lumon do in Severance?

Lumon uses the severance procedure to divide the lives of its workers surgically. However, there is still a lot of mystery around the corporation’s role.

We do know that Lumon founder Kier Eagan based the company on “The Four Tempers”: woe, malice, frolic and dread.

Each temper represents different aspects of human nature and is used to manipulate and categorise employees.

Other fans have also theorised about Lumon’s desire to control a water supply, that it’s a pharmaceutical company gone wrong, or that the staff are guinea pigs for the procedure.

We shall wait and see!

Ben Stiller plays a major role in Severance. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Ben Stiller in Severance?

When Ben Stiller was directing the series, he did not envision joining the show.

While the premise of the show is grim, the actor had a different vision for it.

“It always, for me was started in comedy, really, because it’s sort of a workplace comedy, but it’s also very, very strange and maybe a little bit scary,” he told Sean Evans on Hot Ones.

“Then as the show developed, it got a little weirder and stranger and maybe less comedic than I’d originally thought it was.”

It was very much different to his childhood.

“My parents’ creative process was always happening around the house because they had to write and perform together,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “The good part of that was it was very creative, and that was encouraged; and the flip side was there was less of a separation, so work and home kind of melded into one thing, and the stress of that.”

While his role is uncredited, he played the founder of Lumon Industries, Kier Eagan. We don’t see him in person, but we hear his voice.

There is still lots to look forward to on Severance! (Credit: Apple)

Will there be a Severance Season 3?

Indeed!

Although the second season was delayed because of the writers strikes, we can look forward to more!

In March, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed the news via Twitter (now X). His Tweet was in response to Ben Stiller’s, which said: “So some fans are asking for Season 3 of Severance. What do you say, @tim_cook?”

In his reply, Tim joked that the season was “available upon request”.

Fans are keen for the next chapter of Severance. (Credit: Apple)

So far, we know that the main cast will be reprising their roles.

“I couldn’t be more excited to get back to work with Ben, Dan, the incredible cast and crew, Apple, and the whole Severance team,” Adam Scott said in a statement. He then jokingly added: “Oh hey also – not a huge deal – but if you see my innie, please don’t mention any of this to him. Thanks.”

You can watch the first two seasons of Severance. (Credit: Apple)

Where can I watch Severance?

You can watch the first two seasons of Severance on AppleTV Plus.

Stream Severance on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.