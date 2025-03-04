When it comes to buzz-worthy films that have premiered in cinemas around the world in recent memory, you’d be hard pressed to find one as critically acclaimed as the highly anticipated Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

With Dune actor Timothée Chalamet at the helm as the iconic musician in question, and an all-star cast helping him bring this remarkable true story to life, it’s no wonder the film has made millions at the global box office.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about the movie (including where to stream it from home).

A Complete Unknown director James Mangold and Timothée Chalamet at the Annual Oscars Nominees Dinner. (Credit: Getty)

What is A Complete Unknown about?

The musical biopic follows Bob Dylan’s arrival in New York in 1961 at 19 years old, his rise in the folk music scene, and his journey to stardom.

Timothée Chalamet, Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning, and Edward Norton at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Credit: Getty)

Who stars in A Complete Unknown?

Call Me By Your Name actor Timothée Chalamet plays the singer, and stars in the movie alongside Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Edward Norton, Will Harrison, Joan Baez, and Boyd Holbrook.

Elle Fanning plays Bob Dylan’s girlfriend Sylvie Russo. (Credit: Getty)

Is A Complete Unknown based on a true story?

When it comes to Bob Dylan’s journey portrayed throughout the movie, director James Mangold told Variety that he drew on different sources and points of inspiration.

A key source was Elijah Wald’s book Dylan Goes Electric!, which documents the singer’s performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

Along with this, the director said the film was “not a Wikipedia entry”, and also based it on the many hours he personally spent with him, as well as other historical material.

Timothée Chalamet won Best Actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for A Complete Unknown. He is the youngest-ever winner in the category. (Credit: Getty)

Why is A Complete Unknown rated R?

According to IDMB, it is rated R due to language. There is also a “mild” amount of sex and nudity, violence and alcohol, drugs and smoking.

Timothée Chalamet was nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards. (Credit: Getty)

Has A Complete Unknown won any Oscars?

The film was nominated for eight Academy Awards but did not win any.

However, Timothée has won several accolades for his role, such as Outstanding Actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Chairman’s Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, and the Arlington Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

A Complete Unknown can now be streamed. (Credit: Getty)

Is A Complete Unknown available on streaming?

A Complete Unknown is available to stream in Australia on Prime Video and Apple TV.