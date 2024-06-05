Juggling multiple streaming services can feel like a high-wire act. Remembering passwords, switching between apps, and creating watchlists across different platforms – it’s enough to make anyone reach for the ‘off’ button. But what if there was a way to simplify your streaming experience, all without ditching your favourite shows?

Enter: Hubbl, the Australian-designed solution that’s here to revolutionise the way you watch TV. Hubbl isn’t just another streaming device; it’s a game-changer for those who crave a seamless and frustration-free entertainment experience.

What is Hubbl?

Hubbl’s secret weapon is Hubbl Fusion, a world-beating user interface that brings all your streaming chaos under one roof. No more flicking between apps or endlessly searching for that must-watch show. Hubbl seamlessly integrates your free-to-air channels with your favourite streaming services like Netflix, Binge, Disney+, and more (with Paramount+ coming soon).

How does Hubbl work?

Effortless discovery : Say goodbye to endless scrolling! Hubbl curates personalised recommendations based on your viewing habits, helping you discover hidden gems and new favourites across all your streaming services.

: Unified watchlist: Stop juggling watchlists across different apps. Hubbl allows you to create a single, consolidated watchlist, ensuring you never miss an episode again.

Single view, endless choice: See all your subscriptions in one place. Hubbl provides a clear overview, allowing you to easily add, pause, or restart streaming services at any time.

Search all in one place: Forget the frustration of individual app searches. Hubbl lets you search for content across free-to-air and streaming services using voice or text commands.

Is Hubbl worth it?

If you’re like us, then you love a good deal. That’s why we’re here to tell you all about Hubbl’s “Stack & Save” option. By bundling eligible streaming services through Hubbl, you can unlock attractive discounts on your monthly bills. The more you stack, the more you save – it’s a win-win!

Here’s how the discounts work:

Stack three apps : save $5 per month

Stack four apps : save $10 per month

Stack five apps: save $15 per month

What’s more, if you purchase Hubble now during End of Financial Year sales, you’ll get it for 20 per cent less. That’s a one-off payment of $79.20 (down from $99) for Hubbl.

Ready to try Hubbl out yourself? Start your Hubbl subscription, here.