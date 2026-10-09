Snowtown killer seen for the first time in 20 years after parole confirmed

Snowtown serial killer James Spyridon Vlassakis has been spotted for the first time publicly in more than 20 years.

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The 46-year-old was seen leaving the Adelaide Pre-release Centre on October 8, after his parole was confirmed last month, following the South Australian government’s attempt to block it.

During the public sighting, Vlassakis walked through the centre’s car park with another man before they both left in a white car. He returned to the centre later that morning.

James Spyridon Vlassakis (right) was seen leaving the Adelaide Pre-release Centre on October 8. (Credit: Eleni Tzanos / Newswire)

What did James Vlassakis do?

Vlassakis was 18 when he became involved in the Snowtown killings and pleaded guilty to the murders of Fred Brooks, David Johnson, Gary O’Dwyer, and his half-brother Troy Youde.

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He was jailed for life in 2001 and given a 26-year non-parole period, which was backdated to his 1999 arrest.

Vlassakis’ testimony also allowed John Bunting, the ringleader of the Snowtown Murders, and Robert Wagner to be convicted for the murders of 10 or 11 people, respectively.

Twelve killings took place between 1992 and 1999. They became known as the Snowtown Murders because eight of the 11 victims’ dismembered corpses were discovered in May 1999, inside barrels filled with hydrochloric acid in an abandoned bank in the town.

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Their accomplice Mark Ray Haydon, who was convicted of covering up seven of the murders, was released on parole in May 2024.

One of the victims was Barry Lane, with his nephew Ron Lane telling the ABC that seeing Vlassakis photographed leaving the centre was a “shock to the system”, and he worried about running into him.

“As we all know, Adelaide is very small and you can just about bump into anybody,” he said.

“You could go down the shops, not knowing that he’s out as well, and you’re coming towards him, you could just be frozen solid.”

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Vlassakis will stay at the Adelaide Pre-release Centre for up to 12 months. (Credit: Google Earth)

James Spyridon Vlassakis’ life beyond bars

Before Vlassakis was relocated to the pre-release centre, which provides prisoners with programs which “support their gradual release back into the community”, per the website, he was based in another prison.

The “bodies in barrels killer” will stay at the centre for up to 12 months, where he will be assessed and monitored by the Parole Board.

Vlassakis will live at the centre for up to 12 months while the Parole Board monitors his progress. The board will also decide which conditions he will comply with once he is released into the community.

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The Snowtown Murders rocked the South Australian town and the state. (Credit: Google Earth)

Parole Board chair Frances Nelson KC previously explained that he would have to adhere to parole conditions, including undergoing drug and alcohol testing, curfews and restricted movements.

He won’t be able to leave South Australia without permission from the Parole Board, is unable to contact any of the victims’ families, and is prohibited from visiting select parts of the state due to their proximity to the victims’ families.

“Any breach of those conditions could result in Mr Vlassakis being returned to custody,” a government spokesperson said, adding that strict conditions will be enforced for the rest of his life.

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