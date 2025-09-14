How Noah Wyle’s wife Sara Wells has always been his number one supporter

Noah Wyle is best-recognised for being Dr John Carter on smash hit medical drama ER.

But away from the glitz and glam of Hollywood, he is a doting husband and family man.

The 54-year-old has been married to actress Sara Wells for 10 years, and she has been his biggest supporter throughout.

In fact, she will no doubt be cheering him on at the 2025 Emmy Awards on September 14, where he is up for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in new medical drama, The Pitt.

He has also been nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series category for his role as an executive producer – 26 years after he last nabbed an Emmy nomination for ER.

And his children also look set to follow in his acting footsteps as he has already collaborated with one of his kids on-screen.

Read on for everything you need to know about Noah’s family…

Noah Wyle has been married to his wife Sara Wells for 10 years. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Noah Wyle’s wife, Sara Wells?

Much like Noah, Sara is an actress.

She has made guest appearances on several TV shows, including Californication and Nip/Tuck.

In fact, the married couple even collaborated on Leverage: Redemption, which Noah directed.

Sara also regularly attends major Hollywood events with her husband, appearing by his side at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Sara also describes herself as a “singer” and “pancake flipper” on her Instagram bio.

Like Noah, Sara is an actor and has worked with her husband on-screen. (Credit: Getty)

When did Noah Wyle and Sara Wells start dating?

Noah and Sara met in 2011 while working on a production at The Blank Theatre Company in Los Angeles.

Sparks quickly flew between the pair, and they began dating later that year.

When did Noah Wyle and Sara Wells get married?

Noah and Sara tied the knot on June 7, 2014.

They got married in secret on their farm in Santa Barbara and described the day as “beautiful”.

“It was great. It was a very small ceremony — we have this little farm in California,” Noah told The View at the time.

We got married on the ranch in front of the barn and then took a honeymoon.”

They jetted off to Paris – the city of love – for their romantic honeymoon.

The couple marked their 10-year anniversary in 2024, and Sara celebrated the occasion with a sweet tribute.

“Happy 10 year anniversary, my love. I would marry you again and again,” she wrote on Instagram.

Noah and Sara tied the knot in 2014. (Credit: Instagram)

Has Noah Wyle been married before?

Noah was previously married to make-up artist Tracy Warbin.

They first met on the set of 1997 film The Myth of Fingerprints.

They started dating soon after and went on to tie the knot in 1998.

The couple were together for 10 years before they went their separate ways in 2009.

They officially divorced the following year.

Noah was previously married to make-up artist Tracy Warbin. (Credit: Getty)

Does Noah Wyle have any children?

Noah shares two children – Owen, 22, and Auden, 19 – with his ex-wife, Tracy.

He also shares a younger daughter, 10-year-old Frances, with his second wife, Sara.

And two of his children have already followed in his acting footsteps.

Auden played Noah’s on-screen daughter in Leverage: Redemption – which was quite the family affair as Sara also featured.

Noah said his eldest daughter “already embarked on her acting career” and proudly said she is “well ahead” of where he was at her age.

Noah’s daughter Auden recently graduated and is following in his acting footsteps. (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Noah’s son Owen has also entered the world of film and is studying at Boston University.

Noah told People that Owen already has his eye on “ending up in this industry somewhere”.

“I tell him every day it’s a big tent. We’ve got truck drivers, lawyers, carpenters,” he said.

“But he really likes the circus, and so it’s gonna be hard to keep him out from under the big tent.”

