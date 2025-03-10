When Miranda Kerr met her now-husband Evan Spiegel for the first time, she wasn’t sure love was on the cards for her a second time.

But that all changed quickly changed as the pair grew to know each other and formed a strong friendship – something they say is the foundation of the love and adoration they share for one another today.

Ever since their chance first encounter the lovebirds have gone on to marry and welcome three children of their own.

Read about how their love story blossomed below.

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel have been married for almost eight years and dating for over a decade. (Credit: Getty)

How did Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel meet?

The pair struck a friendship at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2014 but made their public debut as a couple in 2015.

Speaking to Vogue Australia in 2022, Evan (who is also the CEO and co-founder of social media platform Snapchat) said he made the first move.

“I gave her my number because she was moving into a new house,” he shared with the publication at the time.

“I’m like, ‘If you need help with the tech stuff, text me.’ I was not expecting to hear.” Luckily for him, she texted him a month later.

When they met, it had been over a year since she had separated from Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom.

Miranda Kerr and her husband Evan Spiegel have only gone from strength to strength in their relationship. (Credit: Getty)

“I was going through quite a challenging stage. I didn’t really believe in love anymore. I felt a little bit overwhelmed with what had happened,” she told the publication about meeting her now-husband.

“He was so patient with me. Our relationship evolved slowly. And we established a nice friendship before we became boyfriend and girlfriend.”

One year after that fateful night, they became engaged and went on to tie the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony in 2017.

One source told People at the time: “The ceremony was 20 minutes. Miranda and Evan had written vows that they shared. It was a very emotional ceremony. Miranda looked like a princess.”

According to Vogue, there was no bridal party, but her then six-year-old son Flynn, was the ring bearer and joined the newlyweds for their first dance.

The couple share a home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, and frequently escape to Miranda’s sprawling 95-acre estate in the Hunter Valley, which she bought for $7.5 million in 2020.

How many kids does Miranda Kerr have?

Along with 14-year-old Flynn, whom she had with Orlando Bloom, Miranda and Evan have welcomed three sons of their own.

Their first son Hart was born in May 2018, and the couple went on to welcome Myles a year later.

The family was completed in February 2024 with the birth of baby Pierre.

Also speaking with Vogue Australia, Miranda has previously admitted that she just “loves being a mother.”

“I always wanted three boys,” she told the publication in July 2022.

“Family is my number-one priority, then work, then my company, which is like another baby, and then, unfortunately, my friends, but it’s not going to be like that forever,” she also told the outlet.

Despite this, she’s open to having more babies in the future: “I’ll see what God decides.”

Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom have spoken about co-parenting amicably. (Credit: Getty)

How long were Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom together?

Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom met in 2007, and made their public debut as a couple at the Randwick Races in Sydney, in 2008.

They announced their engagement in June 2010 and tied the knot a month later. Their only child Flynn was born in January 2011.

Following speculation about separating, they broke the news about their split in a joint statement in October 2013.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first got together in 2016 and were engaged in 2019. (Credit: Getty)

Why did Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr split?

The former couple gave a statement to E! Online in October 2023 where they confirmed they had amicably separated a few months before the official announcement of their split.

“Despite this being the end of their marriage, they love, support, and respect each other as both parents of their son and as family,” it continued.

While Miranda has moved on, and Orlando is happy with Katy Perry, they have spoken positively about one another, and co-parenting has been amicable.

“Co-parenting with Orlando and Katy is something that I feel really happy about,” Miranda also told Vogue Australia.

“From day one when Orlando and I decided to separate, I said, ‘Listen, whatever we do, we have to put Flynn’s needs first, not our own.’ That’s the way we make our decisions. Family is my number one priority.”

Speaking to Jay Shetty on the On Purpose podcast, the actor said he had a strong bond with his son.

“We have these wonderful walks and talks, and I kind of just, throughout whatever we’re saying, I try to keep reinforcing just the undercurrent philosophy and thinking of my practice,” he said.

Orlando and Katy welcomed a daughter of their own – Daisy in 2020.

