Sporting power couple Alex De Minaur and Katie Boulter have stunned fans with the news that they have been engaged for some time.

Advertisement

The glamour couple took to social media on December 23rd, 2024, sharing a smiley selfie they had taken at an unspecified time, Katie’s dazzling engagement ring on full display.

“We’ve been keeping a small secret…🤭” they captioned the photo.

Congratulations to the happy couple! (Credit: Instagram)

When did Alex De Minaur and Katie Boulter start dating?

The tennis power couple have been dating since 2020, but first went public with their relationship in March 2022.

Advertisement

Since then they have been navigating the ebbs and flows of life on the international tennis circuit.

In an April 2024 video for Tennis TV, the lovebirds revealed that they kept their romance a secret in the early stages of the relationship.

Katie, 28, and Alex, 25, said that in order to keep their relationship hidden, they would have breakfast at separate tables.

“We would rock down to breakfast at different times,” Alex said. “[It was often] different times, like 10 minutes later.”

Advertisement

The couple have competed in mixed doubles events together on countless occasions. (Credit: Getty)

However, their profiles skyrocketed in early 2024 as they competed at the Australian Open.

Taking a break from training and competing, the couple were seen looking all loved up in Melbourne as they headed to a restaurant. Later they strolled arm in arm through the city streets.

“They looked like they were totally in love,” an onlooker told New Idea at the time.

Advertisement

Sydney-born Alex and British girlfriend Katie have proved to be a very successful couple in the tennis world. (Credit: Getty)

What has Katie Boulter said about Alex De Minaur?

Katie has described her fiance Alex as her “inspiration.”

“I think he’s really rubbed off on me in so many ways,” Katie has previously told the Daily Mail.

“The way he holds himself and the way he works.”

Advertisement

“I can’t walk down the street with him separately,” Katie also said. “I feel like I’m sharing him with everyone, which isn’t a bad thing.”

Their love was firmly on show when Katie took to Instagram to post about her unexpected second-round win at the Australian Open. Alex quipped in response: “Is that you smiling,” which generated over a hundred likes.

This playful online banter was also on display at the end of 2023 when Katie uploaded a glam photo of the couple in black tie attire alongside the sarcastic caption: “Get yourself a guy that loves taking pictures with you.”

Start your love journey for FREE today, with eHarmony.

Advertisement