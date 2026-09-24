The truth behind Brad Pitt and Ines’ “tense” moment caught on camera

Brad Pitt is hitting the red carpet for his latest movie Heart of the Beast.

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But on his latest outing at the San Sebastian Film Festival, the Hollywood icon, 62, was snapped looking particularly frosty with his 33-year-old partner, Ines de Ramon.

The couple were snapped looking tense. (Credit: Backgrid)

Dressed in a green lace gown with a plunging neckline, Ines was photographed pointing at her partner in what appeared to be an argument.

However, a video later revealed that the jewellery designer was encouraging her man to have his moment, and gently pushed him towards the media wall to have photos taken by himself.

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“Relationships evolve”

The couple, who have a 29-year age gap, were first linked in 2022 when they were spotted together at a Bono concert but didn’t make their red carpet debut until the 2024 Venice Film Festival for Brad’s film Wolfs.

In an interview with GQ, Brad slammed claims that he and Ines made a deliberate decision to appear publicly for the first time together at an F1 race to promote his movie, F1.

“No, dude, it’s not that calculated,” he responded. “If you’re living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve.”

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The jewellery designer let her man have his moment on the red carpet. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Standing by her man

Ines has proven to be a pillar of support for Brad after his messy divorce from Angelina Jolie and estrangement from both his adopted and biological children.

Most recently, his eldest son Maddox had his request to legally drop ‘Pitt’ from his surname approved by a judge in California.

A source previously told New Idea that Brad has been “gently encouraged” to reach out to his youngest son Knox by his partner.

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“She is staying out of it as much as possible but she has been shocked at how Brad has been treated by his kids over the years.

“She’s supportive of his efforts to reconnect with Knox.”