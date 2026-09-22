Cindy Crawford’s heartbreaking two-word response to son Presley in resurfaced interview

Fans around the world were shocked and devastated to learn that Presley Gerber, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, had died aged 27.

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According to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records obtained by People, the model died on Sunday 20th September at a rehab facility. In a statement, Santa Monica Police Detectives said that they are “investigating the death as a suspected overdose,” adding that there is “no indication of foul play” at this stage.

A representative for the Gerber-Crawford family told People that they are asking for privacy “during this very difficult and painful time”.

The family-of-four at one of their last public events in May 2026. (Credit: Getty)

“Everyone’s worried about Cindy,” our insider source reveals.

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“She’s beside herself and desperate for answers. He was her first-born – the most beautiful boy she’d ever seen. She can’t believe she won’t be able to hug him, smell him, hear his voice. It’s an unbearable pain and she doesn’t know how she’ll ever get through it.”

Cindy regularly spoke about her love for her children, but in a resurfaced interview the supermodel filmed with Vogue as part of their 73 Questions series, a moment between her and Presley seems particularly heart-wrenching.

Filmed in 2017 at the family’s lavish Malibu home, the then-teenager Presley dials in via an iPad to ask his famous mother a question.

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When asked “What’s your favourite part of being a mom?” Cindy quickly responds, “Unconditional love.”



A cheeky Presley then quipped, “Well I hope this was seamless and organic,” poking fun at the interview format’s highly staged format.



Cindy’s daughter Kaia Gerber, who has followed in her supermodel footsteps, also made a cameo asking, “Who’s your favourite child?” Without missing a beat, Cindy replied, “You are my favourite daughter.”

Watch Presley’s cameo in the player above.

Cindy and husband Rande Gerber welcomed son Presley in 1999. (Credit: Instagram)

In an Instagram post to mark his 27th birthday in July, Cindy shared a black and white photo with her firstborn along with a heartfelt message.

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“Happy birthday @presleygerber I’m so proud of the man you’ve become, but I’ll always see you as my little boy! Love you,” the caption read.