Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart dies aged 86 after “brief” Alzheimer’s battle

Patrick Stewart has died aged 86 following a “brief and poignant journey” with Alzheimer’s disease.

Advertisement

The legendary Star Trek actor passed away at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday with his “beloved” wife, Sunny Ozell, by his side.

“He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all,” a statement on his Instagram page read.

“We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”

Patrick Stewart has passed away aged 86. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Patrick had Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia, another common type of degenerative dementia, prior to his passing.

In the statement, fans were asked to make “memorial contributions” to Johns Hopkins Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Fund and Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Caregiver Resources in lieu of flowers.

The emotional post went on to praise Patrick’s lasting impact on film and TV, from his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard to portraying Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men film series.

Advertisement

“His sonorous voice and singular talent will forever be synonymous with indelible performances in every genre,” the statement continued.

“He explored the human condition in all its poetic complexity and brought hope not only to the far reaches of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but into science fiction’s most iconic final frontier aboard the Starship Enterprise.

Patrick was also lauded for his lifelong activism and the “dignity, compassion and humanity” he brought both to his roles and his everyday life.

Advertisement

“His professional accomplishments were humbly matched by his philanthropy and activism on behalf of human rights, survivors of domestic violence, global refugees, veterans’ mental health services, and animal welfare, particularly his cherished foster pitties,” the post added.

“He was a Knight, Chancellor, motor sport enthusiast, and lifelong Huddersfield Football fan. He will be remembered for the dignity, compassion and humanity he brought to every role — in his art and life.”

Patrick will appear posthumously as Professor Xavier in Avengers: Doomsday, slated for release on December 13. Ian McKellen is also returning as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto.

Patrick first portrayed Professor X in 2000’s X-Men and reprised his role for three more sequels. He most recently returned to the MCU in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Advertisement

Marvel Studios paid tribute to Patrick for bringing the iconic leader of the mutants to life in a heartfelt statement after his passing.

“Sir Patrick brought Professor Charles Xavier to life with extraordinary grace, intelligence, and humanity, defining the character for generations of fans, from ‘X-Men’ to ‘Logan’ to ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ ” the studio wrote.

Patrick had an illustrious six-decade career across stage and screen. (Credit: Getty)

“He was a singular talent, a generous collaborator, and a true gentleman. Our hearts go out to his wife Sunny, his children, his friends, and the countless fans around the world whose lives he touched with his art.”

Advertisement

Three months ago, Patrick discussed his role in Doomsday in what would become his final interview.

“As any actor my age will tell you, there are fewer and fewer available roles as we get older,” he told TV Insider.

“I can’t imagine ever officially ‘retiring.’ I’ll always and forever be an actor.”

While known for his blockbuster film and TV success, Patrick was by trade a Shakespearean actor, joining the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1966.

He made his Broadway debut in A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 1971 and won a Laurence Olivier Award for his West End role in Antony and Cleopatra.

Patrick famously portrayed Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the Star Trek: The Next Generation. (Credit: Getty)

Patrick continued to appear on stage throughout his six-decade career and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for services to drama in 2010.

He is survived by his two children, Daniel and Sophia, who he shares with his first wife, Sheila Falconer.

Patrick was married for a second time to Star Trek producer Wendy Neuss for three years before he found lasting love with his third wife, Sunny.

“It was an immediate attraction,” Patrick previously said of first meeting the singer.

“When she came over to offer us dessert on the house – because her manager had insisted – we got talking.

He is survived by his wife, Sunny Ozell.

“She very kindly said she wanted to see Macbeth and then I gave her my mobile phone number. Instinct is everything in a situation like that.

“I felt I was talking to a really nice, intelligent, interesting, gorgeous woman. It’s rare that those elements all come together at the same time.”

The couple were married by Patrick’s close friend, Ian McKellen, in 2013, five years after first meeting, and she remained by his side until his passing.