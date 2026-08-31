Barry Du Bois’ touching tribute to his brother and the tradies who shaped his life

Lately I’ve found myself feeling unexpectedly emotional. The men I grew up building beside are retiring. The steady thinkers. The calm problem-solvers. The ones who could walk onto a construction site and make everything feel under control.

Advertisement

They had steady hands and steady voices. They didn’t rush or panic. They just got it right.

It’s important to respect and preserve our builders craft. (Credit: Canva)

In the family

My brother, Mick, will soon be one of them. He’s one of the finest builders I’ve ever known. Not loud. Not flashy. Just exceptional.

He built beautiful homes, ran his own company, worked closely with architects and engineers, and led teams of tradespeople with quiet confidence.

Advertisement

He earned respect the old-fashioned way, by turning up every day and doing the job properly. There’s something deeply dignified about that.

Silent farewells

But when tradespeople retire, there’s rarely a golden handshake, a farewell speech or corporate celebration. Just weathered skin. A stiff back. And decades of mastery walking out the gate.

I can’t help but think about what walks away with them. It’s not just skill, it’s judgement, temperament and standards.

Advertisement

The reassurance they brought to every challenge. The way they’d teach a younger worker without making a fuss. The kind of mentoring that happens when someone stands beside you and shows you how it’s done.

Mentorship is something that should be cherished. (Credit: Canva)

Lost wisdom

Over the years, taking on apprentices has become harder for many small business owners. Margins are tighter. Paperwork is heavier. The constant pressure to simply stay afloat.

In that environment, properly training the next generation can feel overwhelming. And so something slips away. An industry doesn’t just need new talent, it needs transmission. The passing down of pride, patience and craft.

Advertisement

We talk about innovation and progress. And that matters. But so does preservation and ensuring wisdom isn’t lost.

Preserve the past

As a father, that resonates deeply. We don’t just pass down possessions to our children, we pass down standards. We pass down character. We pass down what matters.

To the great men and women stepping away from their trades, thank you. Your work stands in the homes we live in and the communities we build.

Now it’s up to all of us to make sure that what you carry doesn’t quietly disappear.

Advertisement

For almost 125 years, New Idea has been Australia’s most trusted source for celebrity news, royal updates, and real-life stories. We don’t just share the news – we live it, verify it, and stand by it. Read more about us, our history, and our contributors here.