EXPERT ADVICE: Barry Du Bois’ guide to mood-boosting home decor that WON’T cost you a fortune

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Right now, many of us are feeling the pinch. The cost of living is hitting hard, with the idea of home decor updates out of reach for most families.

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But you want to know a secret? Creating a space that lifts your mood isn’t always about how much you spend, and there are lots of ways to promote positivity without breaking the bank.

Editor’s Picks: Stylish home decor under $50

Build a home with heart

Firstly it’s important to remember that a house isn’t just built with bricks, but rather shaped by love, personalities and security.

It’s a place where the noise of the world fades and you’re left with a sense of calm – even more important in these times of uncertainty.

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Use framed photos of precious memories for a personal touch. (Credit: Supplied)

Make do with what you have

Seasonal shifts often call for a shake up, but before you buy anything new, think about moving furniture, swapping rooms or reworking a layout to consider the natural light.

Homes can be completely transformed by simply changing how a space is used – a chair by a window can become a quiet thinking spot or a cleared-out corner a place to breathe.

We’re all guilty of holding onto things just in case, but clutter can quietly weigh on your mind too.

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Clearing surfaces, simplifying shelves and letting a room breathe can instantly shift the energy of a space. It’s not about having less but making room for what matters.

Get creative with natural elements

“Bring in life, not expense” is one of my favourite mottos, reinforcing the fact that you don’t need designer pieces to create warmth.

A few branches from the garden, fresh flowers from the supermarket or even a bowl of fruit on the bench can bring colour and life into your home.

Use natural elements, such as sunlight, to your advantage. (Credit: Supplied)

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Nature has a beautiful way of creating a sense of calm and it’s often right outside your door. Playing with light sources – artificial and natural – can magically change the mood in an instant.

Open the curtains during the day to let the sunshine in and in the evening use softer lighting to create a sense of calm.

Lamps, candles or even repositioning things can completely shift the feel of a room.

Bring meaning – not just style

The most powerful homes I’ve been in aren’t the most expensive – they’re the most personal. Photos, memories, and handmade pieces bring a sense of belonging that no showroom can replicate.

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In tough times it’s easy to think we need more stuff to feel good, but often it’s connection that we’re after. When your home reflects who you are and those you love, it doesn’t just look better – it helps you feel better too.