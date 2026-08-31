Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot’s marriage ultimatum – from his ex Danielle!

Russell Crowe told the world he had no plans to remarry in a 60 Minutes interview last November – but his ex-wife Danielle Spencer has other plans for him!

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A Hollywood insider tells New Idea that Russell, 62, is “under pressure” from Danielle, 57, to reconsider his stance – not just for his loyal girlfriend Britney Theriot’s sake, but for their adult sons Charles, 22, and Tennyson, 20.

“Danielle doesn’t get why Russell is stringing Britney along,” says our source.

Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot have been issued a marriage ultimatum. (Credit: AAP)

“She thinks it’s setting a bad example for the boys. She was stunned when he made that statement publicly last year. She thinks it was a big mistake.”

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Danielle worries that watching Russell keep Britney at a distance could shape their sons’ own approach to relationships.

“She wants Russell to set a healthy example for the boys as they begin forming romantic connections of their own,” our insider adds.

Russell and Britney have maintained a close friendship since their 2012 split as they continue to co-parent their adult sons.

In fact, they even reunited on stage recently, with Danielle performing with Russell at his 2025 Indoor Garden Party show in Sydney.

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Russell and Danielle split in 2012 and have remained good friends ever since. (Credit: Instagram)

How did Russell Crowe meet Britney Theriot?

Russell and Britney first met on the set of Broken City in 2013, but it was years before anything romantic happened between them.

They were first photographed kissing in 2020 at a tennis court in Sydney and made their red carpet debut in 2022 for Russell’s movie Poker Face.

They have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but Britney firmly supports Russell at red carpets and events for his movies.

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The couple have frequently ignited marriage chatter, before Russell shut down the speculation last year.

“My life is so joyous and happy at the moment — why ruin that with a wedding?” he said at the time.

“I’m not going to get married again. Doing it once is cool, great, but I don’t want to do it again.”

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Reflecting on his marriage to Danielle, Russell added, “I’ve been married once, and I know where that can go.”

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