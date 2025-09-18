Russell Crowe’s unlikely reunion with his ex Danielle Spencer

Russell Crowe is set to reunite with his ex-wife Danielle Spencer in an unlikely way.

Advertisement

The exes, who went their separate ways in 2012, are set to reunite on stage for a brand new show.

The Gladiator star, 61, will take centre stage at the Enmore Theatre on December 20 for his epic Indoor Garden Party show.

While Russell will show off his music talents, a whole host of special guests will also perform – including his ex-wife Danielle.

Russell Crowe is set to reunite with his ex-wife, Danielle Spencer, in December. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

It is a rare concert for Danielle, who has just released two singles after a 14-year hiatus.

She will open the Sydney show and said it was “sweet” that her ex-husband wanted her to take part.

“I performed at one of the early shows, in Newfoundland, back when our boys were little. It was so much fun,” she told news.com.au.

“Russell and I connected through music in the early days of knowing each other. We’ve performed together countless times over the years. It seemed like a lovely full circle moment.”

Advertisement

Despite splitting up more than a decade ago, Russell and Danielle have maintained a close friendship over the years.

Danielle was previously married to Russell Crowe (pictured), with whom she shares sons: Charles, 16, and Tennyson, 14. (Credit: Getty)

They co-parent their sons, Charles, 22, and Tennyson, 20, and Danielle even shared a gushing tribute to her ex-husband for Father’s Day this year.

The actress also paid tribute to her own father, TV entertainer Don Spencer, as she shared sweet photographs of her family over the years.

Advertisement

She wrote in a caption: “HAPPY FATHER’S DAY to my beautiful dad, Don! I love, love, love you. Happy Father’s Day to the father of my boys, @russellcrowe! And wishing all the dads out there a wonderful day. Sending love to those who are missing their dads today.”

Russell and Danielle first started dating in 1990 after meeting on the set of The Crossing, and went on to tie the knot in 2003.

During their decade of marriage, they welcomed Charles and Tennyson but ultimately split in 2012.

Advertisement

Their divorce was finalised in 2018, but Russell and Danielle have remained close over the years.

Danielle shared an adorable tribute to Russell on Father’s Day. (Credit: Instagram)

“The marriage ended, but that didn’t mean our friendship ended,” Danielle told Stellar magazine.

“We’ve had holidays together in the past and can happily sit down and chat. We have a lot of respect for each other.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Russell told The Sunday Times in 2015: “I’ve loved Danielle Spencer since 1989 – that’s never going to change. That’s one of those things where I stare at her and go, ‘How did this fail?’ I still can’t work it out, because my feelings for her have never changed.”

Russell has since found love again with Britney Theriot, and the engaged couple have repeatedly sparked rumours that they have secretly tied the knot.

“No one would be surprised if he and Britney decided to tie the knot in London,” an insider told New Idea when they celebrated his birthday there in April.

Russell has since found love again with Britney Theriot. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

“They have a big circle of friends there, and it would be the ultimate gift for Russell.”

Russell and real-estate agent Britney, 32, met on the set of the 2013 film Broken City but didn’t start dating until 2020.

Rumours have been swirling that they are engaged ever since Britney was spotted wearing a diamond ring in 2023.

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.

Advertisement