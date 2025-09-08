Danielle Spencer shares sweet tribute to her ex Russell Crowe

Danielle Spencer has shared some heartfelt words to her ex-husband Russell Crowe.

Advertisement

The couple went their separate ways in 2012 but have maintained a close friendship ever since.

And Danielle gushed over Russell, 61, in a Father’s Day post as she shared some sweet photographs of them both with their sons Charles, 22, and Tennyson, 20.

The actress also paid tribute to her own father, TV entertainer Don Spencer, as she shared sweet photographs of her family over the years.

Danielle Spencer paid tribute to her ex-husband Russell and her father Don Spencer on Father’s Day. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

She wrote in a caption: “HAPPY FATHER’S DAY to my beautiful dad, Don! I love, love, love you. Happy Father’s Day to the father of my boys, @russellcrowe! And wishing all the dads out there a wonderful day. Sending love to those who are missing their dads today.”

Russell and Danielle first started dating in 1990 after meeting on the set of The Crossing and went on to tie the knot in 2003.

They welcomed their two sons during their decade of marriage but went their separate ways in 2012.

Their divorce was finalised in 2018, but Russell and Danielle have maintained a close friendship ever since.

Advertisement

“The marriage ended, but that didn’t mean our friendship ended,” Danielle told Stellar magazine.

“We’ve had holidays together in the past and can happily sit down and chat. We have a lot of respect for each other.”

Danielle sweetly gushed over Russell, 61, as she shared photographs of him with their sons Charles, 22, and Tennyson, 20. (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Russell told The Sunday Times in 2015: “I’ve loved Danielle Spencer since 1989 – that’s never going to change. That’s one of those things where I stare at her and go, ‘How did this fail?’ I still can’t work it out, because my feelings for her have never changed.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, it was claimed that Russell has a new spring in his step after being encouraged by Danielle to focus on his health and spend more time in Australia.

“Danielle’s probably already saved his life several times over,” a close friend told New Idea. “Let’s face it, Russell isn’t getting any younger. Danielle has long worried that he wasn’t always taking the best care of himself.

“She’s encouraged him to spend more time closer to home because she feels he’s always healthier in mind and body when he’s in Australia and close to his sons Charlie and Tennyson. Overseas, when he’s busy working, he tends to neglect his own wellbeing.”

Russell is currently based on Queensland’s Gold Coast and has found love again after his split from Danielle.

Advertisement

Russell and Danielle split in 2012 and finalised their divorce in 2018. (Credit: Getty)

He is currently engaged to Britney Theriot and they have repeatedly sparked rumours they have already tied the knot.

“No one would be surprised if he and Britney decided to tie the knot in London,” an insider told New Idea when they celebrated his birthday there in April.

“They have a big circle of friends there, and it would be the ultimate gift for Russell.”

Advertisement

Russell and real-estate agent Britney, 32, began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of 2013 film Broken City. In 2023, when Britney was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring, rumours swirled that Russell had popped the question.

But the star’s busy schedule has meant no real time to plan a wedding yet.