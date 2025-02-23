How Russell Crowe’s ex-wife Danielle “saved his life”

Hitting the stage as a host during the 2025 AACTA Awards on February 7, Russell Crowe had a noticeably renewed pep in his step that had industry insiders taking note.

Advertisement

According to those in the know, it’s all down to his ex-wife, Danielle Spencer.

Dressed in a smart black suit, the Oscar winner looked healthy and happy as he honoured iconic Aussie singer Paul Kelly with the inaugural AACTA Award for Outstanding Contribution at the Gold Coast’s Home of the Arts (HOTA).

The star hosted the recent AACTA Awards. (Credit: Getty)

The 60-year-old’s demeanour is said to be down to the fact he’s spending more time back on home soil, where he’s focused on prioritising his health – at the encouragement of singer and actress Danielle, 55.

Advertisement

“Danielle’s probably already saved his life several times over,” a close friend tells New Idea. “Let’s face it, Russell isn’t getting any younger. Danielle has long worried that he wasn’t always taking the best care of himself.

“She’s encouraged him to spend more time closer to home because she feels he’s always healthier in mind and body when he’s in Australia and close to his sons Charlie, 21 and Tennyson, 18. Overseas, when he’s busy working, he tends to neglect his own wellbeing.”

Russell is very close with sons Charlie (left) and Tennyson. (Credit: Instagram)

Russell is currently based on Queensland’s Gold Coast, where principal photography recently got underway on action-thriller Bear Country.

Advertisement

The move back to Australia allows him to spend quality time with both Danielle, who he’s remained close to and their sons.

Despite finalising their divorce in 2018 following their 2012 split, Russell and Danielle have worked hard to maintain a close friendship, with the indie singer-songwriter remaining a trusted friend and staunch supporter of the star.

“The marriage ended, but that didn’t mean our friendship ended,” Danielle told Stellar magazine.

“We’ve had holidays together in the past and can happily sit down and chat. We have a lot of respect for each other.”

Advertisement

Though he’s now reportedly engaged to American actress-turned-real-estate agent Britney Theriot, 33, it’s a sentiment echoed by Russell.

He told The Sunday Times in 2015: “I’ve loved Danielle Spencer since 1989 – that’s never going to change. That’s one of those things where I stare at her and go, ‘How did this fail?’ I still can’t work it out, because my feelings for her have never changed.”

Sporty Britney has also been a good influence on her fiancé. (Credit: Media Mode)

With Danielle having recently relaunched her music career following a 14-year hiatus, nobody is more delighted or indeed encouraging than Russell, who always felt her career never got the recognition it deserved.

Advertisement

During their marriage, Russell proudly spruiked his wife’s albums to the media and was known to personally call editors on her behalf to get press for her releases.

The ‘Regenerate’ songstress has revealed that she will take the stage to perform at this year’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Party, while her new studio album is due for release later this year.

“Russell is thrilled for her,” a friend tells New Idea.

“He knows Danielle put her own career on hold to keep the family together while he travelled to movie locations all over the world. It’s her time to shine now.”

Advertisement