Russell Crowe’s ex father-in-law Don Spencer details terrifying stroke

Russell Crowe’s former father-in-law, Don Spencer, has revealed that he has suffered a devastating stroke.

The Play School icon, 88, took to social media to reveal that he has sadly been left unable to play his beloved piano or guitar after the scary ordeal.

In a heartbreaking post, Don said his ”incredible” daughter Danielle – the ex-wife of movie superstar Russell Crowe – and son Dean have been with him every step of the way.

The children’s TV star admitted he was initially unsure whether to reveal the news of his stroke publicly, but decided that it’s important to share the tough moments, as well as the good times.

“Aside from my hearing, I have been very lucky health-wise all my life,” the lifelong musician revealed to his fans.

Don Spencer has revealed he has been left unable to play guitar after having a stroke. (Credit: Instagram)

“Four weeks ago, after suddenly losing the ability to move my right arm and hand, I took myself to (hospital) emergency at midnight, fully expecting to be told it was just numbness and to go home.

“Instead I learned I had bleeding in my brain and had suffered a stroke…who, me? I was admitted immediately and it turned out to be more serious than I’d realised.”

Don, who enchanted and educated generations of Aussie kids during his 27 years on Play School, ended up spending three weeks in Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital before being discharged, much to his relief.

“I’m now very glad to be at home and thankfully, on the mend,” he admitted in a Facebook post.

“My right hand still isn’t functional, but I’m a leftie and currently mastering the art of opening jars and even cutting my own hair one-handed.”

With his trademark humour, the Tamworth-born star added, “I’ve always cut my own hair, so if I have a bad haircut, I can only blame myself…

“There isn’t exactly a great demand for one-handed guitarists and piano players, so I’m determined to get back to playing with both hands – fingers crossed (on my left hand only…ha!)”

In an Instagram post, Don described the terrifying ordeal as “humbling” but reassured his fans that he was doing better now.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JULY 14: (L-R) Australian actor Russell Crowe, wife Danielle Spencer and Don Spencer attends The Music for Children Ball 2007 at the Four Seasons Hotel on July 14, 2007 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Sergio Dionisio/Getty Images)

“It’s been a humbling experience and a powerful reminder of just how lucky I’ve been in this life,” he added.

“Looks like you will all have to put up with me for a long time yet! Lots of love.”

His daughter, Danielle, took to the comments section to share some sweet words of support for her beloved father.

“LOVE YOU DAD,” she gushed. “Recovering like a Champion. You’ll be playing guitar in no time.. until you’re a hundred and three. I insist.”

Actress Danielle was famously married to Gladiator actor Russell Crowe from 2003 until 2012, and they share two sons, Charles, 22, and Tennyson, 20.

Despite their marriage not working out, they have remained close friends over the years, and Danielle is even set to perform at Russell’s Indoor Party show at the Enmore Theatre on December 20.

Meanwhile, Danielle’s father, Don, has had an epic career of his own, spanning across 60 years in the entertainment industry.

He has achieved platinum and gold album sales and been awarded an OAM for services to children’s music and television.

In his early days as a singer-songwriter in Swinging London, he supported luminaries like The Rolling Stones, Marianne Faithfull and The Hollies.

Later in life, he founded the Australian Children’s Music Foundation, providing free instruments and long-term musical access to disadvantaged schools, youth justice centres and hospitals.

But he is arguably best-known for hosting Play School in both Australia and the UK, entertaining generations of young children.

He is one of only two presenters to work on both versions of the iconic children’s show, and appeared on the show for almost 30 years from 1968 until 1999.

