Russell Crowe reveals secret to incredible weightloss

Russell Crowe has lost 26 kilos over the last year – and he’s finally revealing the secret to his slimmed-down physique.

The Hollywood star – who weighed 126 kilos during filming of his last film, Nuremberg – told the Joe Rogan podcast that there were a few changes that had contributed to him getting down to 100.9 kilos on the scales.

Russell Crowe in early 2024 before his transformation. (Credit: Getty)

Getting support from digital healthcare platform Ways2Well assisted the Beautiful Mind actor in his journey, as did cutting back on his alcohol intake.

“I’m a big proponent for having a drink – it’s my cultural heritage and as a working class man, it’s my goddamn right, Joe,” Russell joked to the host.

“But as you get older, there are certain things you start to learn about your capacities.”

These days, Russell finds one night of “fun” a week is “plenty”.

“If I decide to have a glass of wine with dinner, it’s going to be a really nice wine,” he shared.

“I try not to have casual drinks, now. Having a drink for the sake of it.”

A slimmed down Russell Crowe. (Credit: Getty)

Additionally, the star – who has suffered numerous injuries over the years after taking on physically-demanding roles – revealed he had received injections as part of his new wellness program.

“I’m not really across the science, but the real benefit I’m getting from these into my shoulders, my knees and also IVs, is that it’s calmed down my body’s inflammation,” Russell said.

“Ways2Well was a great call for me because it’s calmed down a bunch of stuff. It’s taking a bunch of pain away so I can go and work out and not have to suffer for two or three hours afterwards,” he added.

Russell didn’t mince his words on the prospect of marrying Britney. (Credit: Getty)

Russell’s candid new chat came just days after the 61-year-old made a shock marriage confession, five years into his relationship with girlfriend Britney Theriot.

The Gladiator star – who was married to Australian singer and actress Danielle Spencer for nine years – totally ruled out walking down the aisle a second time.

“All these reports coming out that Britney and I are engaged and I’m going to get married again? No,” Russell told 60 Minutes. “My life is joyous and happy, why ruin that with a wedding?”

“I’ve been married once, and I know where that can go,” he added.

“I’m not gonna get married again. Doing it once is cool, but I don’t want to get married again.”