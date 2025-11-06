Sarah Abo signs new deal with Channel Nine after axing rumours

Sarah Abo has reportedly signed a new deal with Channel Nine, despite rumours of her replacement by Samantha Armytage.

On November 5, the Nine Network announced that The Golden Bachelor Australia host is returning to the Today Show as part of its summer line-up.

After it was announced, TV Blackbox said it understood that Sarah “has agreed to a new deal” to secure her future hosting the morning show alongside Karl Stefanovic.

While no further details have been added, there has been chatter about the Melbourne local’s future with the network.

Sarah Abo has reportedly signed a new deal with Channel Nine to stay on the Today Show. (Credit: Channel Nine)

At the end of October, a “well-placed media source” told Mediaweek that Karl and Sarah plan to negotiate their contracts together.

This news follows Sunday Confidential’s claim that the Today Show host enlisted celebrity accountant Anthony Bell to handle her contract negotiations.

The outlet also claimed that it marked the first time in her career that she got representation.

When the article was published on October 26, Sunday Confidential reported that her relationship with the network had changed in recent weeks, due to the axing rumours.

“The recent press surrounding Today has been great for Today and even better for Abo,” one source said at the time.

“Viewers really like Sarah and felt bad for her when it was rumoured Sam could take her job.”

Sarah Abo and Karl Stefanovic are reportedly negotiating their contracts as a team. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The outlet also approached Nine’s CEO Matt Stanton, who said he “suspect[s]” she would stay but isn’t “into that level” of detail.

“Sarah’s hired Bell, and Bell and Karlos are good mates,” the industry source told Mediaweek.

“It’s obvious then that Karl and Sarah will go into negotiations as a team.”

Another source also told the publication that Karl is “fiercely loyal”.

Months before this, The Australian reported that Karl, who pockets $2.8 million a year, was possibly negotiating to take home $3 million annually.

In contrast, his co-host reportedly earns $800,000 annually.