Who Is Sarah Abo’s Mystery Husband? Inside Their 13-Year Secret Marriage

Sarah Abo has one of the most high-profile jobs on Australian television.

While she’s public-facing every morning as the co-host of the Today show, the 40-year-old prefers to keep her life off the TV screen relatively private.

Scroll on to discover everything we know about Sarah Abo’s off-screen life, including her relationship with husband Cyrus Moran.

The couple tied the knot in 2012. ( Credit: Instagram).

Who is Sarah Abo’s husband?

Sarah has been married to her husband, Cyrus Moran, for over a decade. However, Cyrus is rarely seen in public with Sarah, as he prefers to keep a low profile.

“Sarah is very protective of Cyrus,” a close source told New Idea in April 2023.

“By nature, he is publicity-shy. He much prefers being behind the scenes, supporting his wife as she navigates her way through one of the toughest TV gigs.”

Thanks to Sarah’s secrecy, little is known about Cyrus, except that he works as an international trader in the steel industry.

The couple both graduated from Melbourne’s Monash University, with Cyrus completing his Bachelor of Arts in History and Bachelor of Business degrees the same year Sarah commenced her journalism studies.

The pair tied the knot in December 2012 before travelling to Bali, Indonesia, for their honeymoon.

At the time, Sarah was working for Network Ten. She then joined SBS before Nine scooped her up for 60 Minutes.

After being named Allison Langdon’s Today successor, the self-confessed “real Melbourne girl” farewelled her home city and beloved Collingwood football team and relocated to Sydney with Cyrus.

Sarah occasionally shares photos with her husband, Cyrus, on social media. (Credit: Instagram)

Speaking to the Stellar podcast earlier this year, Sarah explained that Cyrus just prefers life out of the public eye.

“It’s not as though he’s hiding. It’s just that he’s not in the media,” she said.

“For some reason, that seems to be hard to understand for some people. It’s like no, mate, I’ve got a weird job and a weird life, but he doesn’t.”

In the same interview, Sarah shared that Cyrus actually declined an invitation to appear on the show for her 40th birthday.

“Today wanted to get my family in Melbourne up via video link, but they were like, ‘Oh, Cyrus, can you just come on set and just wish Sarah a happy birthday?’,” Sarah explained on the podcast.

“And he was like, ‘Absolutely not’. He said to me, ‘Are you gonna kill me if I don’t come on the telly? I’m really sorry. Do you mind if I don’t do it?’

“‘I will if you really want me to, but I really don’t want to’. And I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, no, I don’t want you to do anything you’re not comfortable with.’ It’s just not who he is.”

Sarah Abo’s pregnancy news

On March 10, the Today show host announced she was expecting her first baby with her husband, Cyrus.

“I’m going to try and fail to maintain my composure. But yes, Cyrus and I are expecting a little baby,” she shared live on-air during Wednesday’s program.

The 40-year-old also shared that their journey to pregnancy wasn’t an easy one.

“I know, it’s obviously very happy news and everything … It hasn’t been the easiest journey to get here, which a lot of people I know have gone through and will go through,” she explained.

“It’s not as easy as you sometimes think that pregnancy will be,” she continued. “So, it has been a bit of a bumpy ride, but here we are. And yes, it’s getting harder to hide. As much as I’d like to bury my head in the sand and not address it, I think, yeah, we’re almost halfway now.”

Her co-host Karl Stefanovic then praised Sarah’s courage and work ethic as she dealt with her infertility journey off-screen.

“You came to work. Your strength and courage during that was unbelievable, and I just wanted to say that you fought that on your own, with only a couple of people knowing. And to get here…” he said.

“It was this time last year when we had our last pregnancy loss, and there was one obviously before that, so that’s why I’ve also been so cautious about sharing this news, which obviously I’m so thrilled to be sharing this news with you all and you at home,” Sarah added.

“I’m still terrified, I think. I’m still finding it hard to believe that it’s happening. I will lean in and enjoy it.”

