The hilarious story of how Allison Langdon met her husband

There’s long been the notion of “love at first sight” when it comes to ideal romantic relationships. For Allison Langdon, she thought her now-husband, Michael Willesee Jr, fit the fairytale.

The pair had a chance meeting, and Allison often regaled friends with the story of how she fell in love with him the moment she laid eyes on him – but not all was as it seemed.

In a candid chat with Show and Tell, Allison recalled the moment she told her friends about the moment they first crossed paths.

“We were at a bar and this guy walked in and he had his red T-shirt and dark jeans and you just have that moment where you just have like an overwhelming physical attraction to someone? I just got hit by this,” Allison remembered saying.

Allison Langdon has been happily married to Mike Willesee Jr since 2008. (Credit: Instagram)

“And I finished telling the story, blah, blah, blah and Mike interrupted me and says, ‘I’ve never owned a red T-shirt…’”

While their real first meeting turned out to be less than memorable, the pair still managed to fall in love. In 2008, Allison and Mike tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Noosa.

Reflecting on her special day years later during an interview with 9Honey, Allison confessed there was one moving moment during her nuptials that she’ll never forget.

“It was seeing my husband’s face when I arrived at the ceremony,” she told the publication.

Allison said the most memorable moment of her wedding was “seeing my husband’s face when I arrived at the ceremony,” (Credit: Instagram)

“I just remember getting out of the car, on dad’s arm, and just looking down and locking eyes with Mike.”

The A Current Affair show host added: “I think it’s just so overwhelming…thinking that all these people are here to celebrate the love that you have for this other person, and it was beautiful.”

Although they rarely speak publicly about their relationship, Mike has nothing but praise for his talented partner, who is a well-regarded journalist.

“She’s the hardest worker I’ve ever seen, and I’ve worked in journalism for 25 years. That’s something that is overlooked when people view her success,” he told Daily Life in 2014.

For a while, Allison’s heavy work load made her question whether starting a family with Mike was something she coveted. As she got older, however, having children became a goal of theirs.

“She’s the hardest worker I’ve ever seen, and I’ve worked in journalism for 25 years,” Mike gushed of Allison. (Credit: Instagram)

“I landed my dream gig: 60 Minutes is all I ever wanted, that was it. My husband and I got married when I was 29, and a year later I was appointed to 60 Minutes. And the reality of 60 is we spend six/seven months of the year on the road, often overseas so that didn’t really fit in with having a baby. For a long time I sort of thought it was something that we wouldn’t do,” she told Future Women.

“I didn’t think I was missing out on anything. And then something just came over me when I was 36, and I thought hang on I need to start thinking about this – am I okay if we don’t have children? And I kinda thought, I want to give this a crack.”

In January 2017, the couple were lucky enough to welcome their first child, a son they named Mack.

The couple share two kids: son Mack and daughter Scout. (Credit: Instagram)

Almost two years later a daughter followed, with Scout being born in March 2019. The timing meant it was a bittersweet arrival for the family, however, as she was born just two days after Mike’s father, Mike Willesee Sr. passed away.

Then, add a pandemic in the mix, and the parenting gig has been one of Allison and Mike’s toughest challenges to date.

“It’s really hard. I remember going to work one morning with Mack and I was trying to say to Mike, ‘Pass me the spoon,’” she confessed to Bounty in December 2020.

“But I couldn’t remember the word for spoon and I was getting really upset and crying, ‘My job is words and I’m about to do a 60 Minutes interview and I’m a terrible mum and I’m terrible at my job.’ It can get so overwhelming.”

