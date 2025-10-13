Today Show viewers threaten to boycott program over Sarah Abo axing rumours

Today Show viewers have threatened to boycott the program after rumours emerged that Sarah Abo might be replaced.

Speculation began to circulate this week that Sarah, 39, will be removed from the show in favour of Sunrise veteran Samantha Armytage.

However, the reports have not gone down well with fans, who have loyally vowed to switch off the Today Show if Sarah is replaced.

Taking to Facebook, viewers were quick to share their fury over the claims, which were first reported by The Australian.

“Sarah is so lovely. Very natural. I hope it’s her choice to leave if she’s leaving. I won’t tune in if they give the gig to Samantha sorry,” one fan wrote.

Today Show viewers have threatened to switch off over claims Sarah Abo might be axed. (Credit: Instagram)

Another commented, “Lost me as a viewer if that’s the case. Love Sarah,” while a third shared: “I will not watch if Samantha Armatage is given the position.”

“Well, there goes me watching the Today show,” a fourth fumed.

While a fifth added: “If Samantha Armytage takes over from Sarah, then Channel 9 and Today, you have lost me.”

Some viewers also shared their concern over how Sam, 49, would gel with Karl Stefanovic on air, continuing to show their support for Sarah.

However, Karl and Sam have been friends for years, having shared a talent manager and attended each other’s birthday celebrations.

Others also theorised that Sarah might want to leave the Today Show to move back to Melbourne, where she was raised and her family lives.

It has been reported that Sarah could be replaced by Samantha Armytage. (Credit: Getty)

It has been claimed that Channel Nine is considering replacing Sarah, who joined the show in 2023, in a bid to win the ratings war against Channel Seven.

Sunrise has been the top-rated breakfast show in Australia for 21 consecutive years, but a change of host could enable the Today Show to take the ratings crown in January.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, Sam’s almost eight years co-hosting Sunrise alongside David Koch were deemed as vital to its success.

While Sam later quit the show in 2021, she still fronted Farmer Wants a Wife for the network before she made the shock decision to move to Nine in October 2024.

Sam fronted the Today Show over the summer break alongside weather presenter Dan Astley, while Karl and Sarah were on leave.

Despite her stint being short-lived, her appearance generated a spike in ratings and a positive response from many regular viewers.

A source previously said Samantha would take the job if Sarah ever left as Karl Stefanovic’s co-host. (Credit: Instagram)

Speaking exclusively with New Idea at the time, an insider source claimed that Sam had made it “very clear” that she would take over the role full-time if Sarah ever left.

“Sam has all the top dogs at Nine wrapped around her little finger, thanks to her holiday performance,” they added.

It has also been reported that Sarah has been in the midst of renegotiating her $800k contract.

When asked if Sarah would stay at Nine into 2026, CEO Matt Stanton told The Australian, “I suspect so.”

He then added that “I don’t know” when quizzed further about Sam joining the Today Show, adding: “I’m not into that level to be honest, I haven’t seen that level of detail.”

It remains to be seen if any major announcement will be made at Nine’s annual Upfronts event on Wednesday, October 15.