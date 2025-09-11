Axed Today Show host Alex Cullen confirms return to TV on Channel Seven

Alex Cullen has surprised fans by announcing he will be hosting a brand new show for Channel Seven.

The TV presenter, 44, was ousted from Channel Nine’s The Today Show in January after accepting $50,000 from The Block billionaire Adrian Portelli.

After the controversy, Alex relocated with his family to Melbourne and returned to radio, joining The Christian O’Connell Show on GOLD104.3.

And during Wednesday’s radio show, the sport expert confirmed he has another exciting job lined up as he has signed a contract with Channel Seven.

Alex Cullen has announced he is joining Channel Seven after his axing from Nine’s The Today Show. (Credit: Getty)

In his much-anticipated return to TV, Alex is going to be hosting a 3pm show for the network.

“I’m going to be the afternoon host on Channel Seven. So we’re going to be taking you through the afternoon. We’re going to have a show at three o’clock,” he revealed.

“We’re going to get all the nannas, the pensioners, the stay-at-home mums. We’re going to do something a little bit later in the month.”

“Commercial TV moves at a glacial pace, and we want to get this right.”

Little is known about the program so far, and it is unclear if Alex will host solo or with co-anchors.

It marks his return to TV after he moved to Melbourne with his family to return to his roots on radio. (Credit: Getty)

Alex has previously worked for Seven as a presenter on its current affairs program, Sunday Night. He held the role from 2010 until 2019.

New Idea has contacted Channel Seven for further comment.

Alex was removed from Today on January 24 for accepting $50,000 from The Block‘s Adrian after calling him “McLaren Man” live on air.

Two days later, Alex addressed the controversy on Instagram as he left Today after five years.

“This has been a very difficult time, and I just want to say thank you to all the wonderful people who reached out,” he wrote.

“I will miss my colleagues at Today and wish them the best.”

It sparked quite the career change for Alex, who then relocated to Melbourne to go back to his roots hosting radio.

He made his debut as the resident sports expert on The Christian O’Connell Show in July.

“This is such an exciting next chapter for me,” he said.

“I actually started my career in radio, so to be coming back to it and joining a show that’s so loved and so full of heart is a real thrill. I can’t wait to be on air with Christian, Pats, and Rio, and to get to know Melbourne – my family and I are thrilled to be making it our new home.”

Alex has worked in journalism for more than 20 years across TV and regional radio channels.

Alex Cullen hosted on Today for five years before he was axed for accepting a payment from Adrian Portelli. (Credit: Getty)

“Alex is a real talent and a very funny and likeable guy. I called him out of the blue a few weeks ago and we hit it off like old mates,” host Christian O’Connell said of Alex’s signing.

“He came over for a rigorous interview with me, which to onlookers may have looked like a long lunch with flowing red wine, but we bonded over being dads and a shared love of storytelling and how sport could be delivered on my show.

“I can’t wait for him to join my team and start working together; we are going to be like the Chicago Bulls of the ’90s, or the Dees of 2021.”