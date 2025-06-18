Journalist Alex Cullen is returning to his career roots in a surprising new gig after he was ousted from Channel Nine earlier this year.

Now, he is joining The Christian O’Connell Show on GOLD104.3, as the show’s resident sports expert and is expected to make his debut in July.

As part of the role, the father of three will relocate with his family to Melbourne.

“This is such an exciting next chapter for me,” he said.

Alex Cullen is going to move with his family to Melbourne for his new gig. (Credit: Instagram)

“I actually started my career in radio, so to be coming back to it and joining a show that’s so loved and so full of heart is a real thrill. I can’t wait to be on air with Christian, Pats, and Rio, and to get to know Melbourne – my family and I are thrilled to be making it our new home.”

He has more than 20 years of journalism experience under his belt, having worked across television and regional radio. Along with sports, he has covered major breaking news.

“Alex is a real talent and a very funny and likeable guy. I called him out of the blue a few weeks ago and we hit it off like old mates,” Christian O’Connell said.

“He came over for a rigorous interview with me, which to onlookers may have looked like a long lunch with flowing red wine, but we bonded over being dads and a shared love of storytelling and how sport could be delivered on my show.

“I can’t wait for him to join my team and start working together, we are going to be like the Chicago Bulls of the ’90s, or the Dees of 2021.”

Alex Cullen was dropped by Channel Nine earlier this year. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What happened to Alex Cullen?

He was removed from Today on January 24, after he accepted $50,000 from The Block billionaire Adrian Portelli.

Two days later, Alex addressed the controversy on Instagram.

“This has been a very difficult time, and I just want to say thank you to all the wonderful people who reached out,” he wrote.

“I will miss my colleagues at Today and wish them the best.”