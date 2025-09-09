Popular Channel Nine star quits network after 25 years

Clint Stanaway has revealed he is leaving Channel Nine in a shock career move.

The Weekend Today host, 42, will be stepping down at the end of the year after 25 years on TV.

He first joined Channel Nine at the age of 18 and is now best known as 9News Melbourne‘s weekend sports presenter.

Clint confirmed his departure in an Instagram statement, explaining he is leaving TV altogether to focus on his radio career.

Clint Stanaway is leaving Channel Nine after 25 years on air. (Credit: Instagram)

“I’ve made the really difficult decision to leave Nine at the end of this year,” he explained.

“When I first walked into the Nine Newsroom as an 18-year-old, I knew instantly it was the place for me.

“I’ve always treasured my job, be it on Nine News, as co-host of Weekend Today, or as part of the Wide World of Sports team.

“I’ve met so many wonderful people, shared some incredible stories, and experienced the most unforgettable moments.

“The thrill of LIVE television is so addictive, it’ll never leave me.

“It’s been a huge workload juggling both TV and being part of the Melbourne Nova breakfast team over the past couple of years. I am passionate about my newfound love for radio and have decided to give it priority moving forward, while I also look to strike a better work/life balance. Unfortunately, that means departing Nine.

Clint will be leaving TV to focus on his radio career full-time. (Credit: Getty )

“While I step away with a heavy heart, I suspect it won’t be forever. The Nine family has been so good to me, and for that I’ll be forever thankful.”

Clint joined the Melbourne breakfast radio show, Jase & Lauren, in 2021 and will now focus on his job as a radio newsreader full-time.

The news left his colleagues and fans devastated, and they took to the comments section to pay tribute to him.

Karl Stefanovic wrote: “No one works harder. Great broadcaster. Great human. You deserve every success.”

His radio co-star Lauren Phillips gushed: “Proud is an understatement.”

Allison Langdon said: “We are crying my friend. Happy for you but hard to imagine the place with you, that charm and smile … go well legend. We love ya.”

Lisa Wilkinson commented: “What an innings Clint!! Good on you for choosing balance, and well done on all your fine work for Nine over the years.”

Clint joined the Melbourne breakfast radio show, Jase & Lauren, in 2021. (Credit: Getty)

“It was such a pleasure to share some of that time with you – one of the true gentlemen of TV. And the hardest workers! Warmest wishes for all that lies ahead.”

Sarah Abo added, “We’ll miss you so much, superstar. Best of the best, how lucky we’ve been to work alongside you – and continue to see you succeed.”

In a statement, Nine’s National News Director Hugh Nailon also paid tribute to Clint’s hard work over the years.

“Clint’s career at Nine is a stellar example of what can be achieved through sheer hard work and dedication. From the news library to the host chair of Weekend Today, he has excelled in every role.

“He’s a brilliant journalist and storyteller, and an equally brilliant presenter. He has a terrific instinct for a story and has been a wonderful mentor to many in our newsroom.

“While he will be sorely missed by the Nine family, we wish him every success in his next chapter and thank him for his outstanding service.”

Clint is a sports reporter for 9News and the co-host of Weekend Today in Melbourne. (Credit: Instagram)

Clint first joined Channel Nine as a teenager, working at GTV9‘s news library in Melbourne.

He then worked for WIN Television in Bendigo before returning to 9News Melbourne as a news and court reporter.

Clint moved into Nine’s sports department and was appointed the weekend sports presenter for 9News Melbourne in 2010.

During his 15 years in the role, he has fronted major global events including the Olympics, World Cups, Grand Slams, and AFL Grand Finals.

For the past three years, Clint has also served as the co-host of Weekend Today.

He was also the weekend sports anchor for Melbourne’s 6pm news bulletin.

