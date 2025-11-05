Samantha Armytage joins the Today Show after Sarah Abo axing rumours

After months of speculation, Channel Nine has revealed that Samantha Armytage is returning to the Today Show.

The announcement follows rumours that The Golden Bachelor Australia host was going to replace Sarah Abo in the morning show slot.

When asked about it on The Kyle and Jackie O Show in October, she dismissed the chatter.

“And you know rumours. Kyle, you know how this game works,” she said.

Samantha Armytage is returning to the Today Show! (Credit: Channel Nine )

“No one said it. You know, obviously, this week has been busy because I’m, you know, doing lots of publicity for the show. So, I think it’s kind of, you know, it’s gone hand in glove that there’s a chant about that after Golden Bachelor.

When asked if she would hypothetically step into the role, she said she wouldn’t answer that question, but insisted she was “really happy” in prime time.

“This is what I came to Channel Nine for,” she explained.

Before that, Channel Nine denied the claim to News.com.au.

Samantha Armytage joined Nine towards the end of 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

When is Samantha Armytage returning to the Today Show?

The network has revealed that Sam is one of the stars who will take over for Karl Stefanovic and Sarah during the summer line-up, while they take a break.

She will be joined by media personality Michael “Wippa” Wipfli on the program in December, and will follow Today Extra favourites David Campbell and Sylvia Jeffreys.

Over the break, the show will also be led by journalists Alison Piotrowski, Dr Nick Coatsworth, Joel Dry, and Jayne Azzopardi.

Lara Vella, Michael Atkinson, Dan Anstey, and Lizzie Pearl will take over the show for the Weekends slot.

At the time of publication, Sam has not commented on the announcement.

Samantha Armytage will return to the Today Show while Karl Stefanovic and Sarah Abo have a break. (Credit: Instagram)

When do Karl Stefanovic and Sarah Abo return to the Today Show?

The morning duo will return to the morning slot on January 19, 2026, just in time to serve up all of the news about the Australian Open.