Samantha Armytage makes surprising dating confession after THOSE rumours

Samantha Armytage has revealed that she’s open to finding love, and she will be choosing carefully.

The Golden Bachelor Australia host has been doing the press rounds to promote the show.

With that has come questions about her own love life, especially when there have been rumours about her dating leading man Barry “Bear” Myrden, which she has denied.

She’s also spoken candidly about her divorce from her ex-husband, Richard Lavender, which has led to questions about whether she is open to finding love.

Samantha Armytage has revealed she’s open to finding love again. (Credit: Getty)

“Of course I’ll find love again,” she told Jess Rowe on her podcast The Jess Rowe Bog Talk Show. “Yes, I mean, I’m keeping my options open.

“I am fine. Don’t worry about me. I’m having fun… he will arrive and I’ll be very good at choosing this time.”

“Discernment is my new middle name…when you have a high profile, you don’t always attract the right types… It’s hard to find the right person.”

Her comments come days after she appeared on Jonsey and Amanda and agreed with Amanda Keller’s comment about needing to see more older people being affectionate.

“Pashing off and sex isn’t just for young people,” Amanda said.

“I mean, I’m 50 next year. I hope that everything doesn’t just stop at 50,” The Golden Bachelor Australia host admitted.

Samantha Armytage said she will be “choosing very carefully”. (Credit: Getty)

“And it doesn’t matter,” she continued. “Whether you’re 16 or 60, you still get butterflies when you see a man you’ve got the hots for.”

“You know, none of us prepares for getting old. I look in the mirror now and I think, ‘How did I become 49? I still feel like I’m 18!’ And you hate to think that that stops.”

She also told The Kyle & Jackie O Show that “slow and steady wins the race” when it comes to relationships.

In agreement with Jackie about being a “relationship person”, she said, “Me too. Until they’re not right. Next.”

