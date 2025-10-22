Take a look inside the $120 million mansion where The Golden Bachelor is filmed

The first season of The Golden Bachelor Australia has officially begun, and the romance hasn’t been the only thing people have fallen in love with.

The breathtaking mansion has also captured everyone’s attention.

When the show began on Monday night, we saw leading man Barry “Bear” Myrden welcome 20 women to a historic mansion, which boasts waterfront views.

The Golden Bachelor Australia filming location is just as grand as the show’s debut on our screens. (Credit: Channel Nine)

So it’s fair to say that it’s the perfect spot for love and drama to unfold!

Read about where the show is filmed below.

The golden Bachelor Australia is filmed in Sydney. (Credit: The Randall Kemp Team)

Where is The Golden Bachelor Australia filmed?

The Golden Bachelor Australia was filmed at the harbourfront home called Tresco, which is situated in Elizabeth Bay, on Elizabeth Bay Road.

In 2024, it was reportedly up for sale and was expected to fetch between $110 million and $120 million..

Its current owner, Janette Waterhouse, previously hoped to sell it for $50 million and paid $11 million for it in 2017 with her ex-husband, David Waterhouse.

Before they bought it, the home was owned by the government and then purchased in 1997 for $9 million by the Anstee family.

The grand sandstone home, which is heritage listed, was designed in 1863. It was then built five years later.

The mansion boasts breathtaking views. (Credit: The Randall Kemp Team)

For almost 100 years, it was the official residence of the Royal Australian Naval support commander.

The heritage-listed mansion has been renovated over the years.

Now, the home features eight bedrooms, a maid’s quarters, hardwood floors, a pool, formal dining and living rooms, and two studies.

The filming location for The Golden Bachelor Australia is hard to beat. (Credit: The Randall Kemp Team)

Throughout the mansion, there are also opulent touches, including chandeliers and antique fireplaces.

Not only that, it also features sprawling gardens, which are the perfect backdrop for cocktail parties and group dates.

