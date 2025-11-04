Russell Crowe makes shock marriage confession 

Five years into his relationship with girlfriend Britney Theriot, Hollywood star Russell Crowe has spoken candidly about whether marriage is on the cards – and he hasn’t minced his words on the matter!

The 61-year-old Gladiator star – who was married to Australian singer and actress Danielle Spencer for nine years – has well and truly ruled out walking down the aisle a second time.

Russell Crowe has answered the question on everyone’s lips. (Credit: Getty)

“All these reports coming out that Britney and I are engaged and I’m going to get married again? No,” Russell bluntly told 60 Minutes. “My life is joyous and happy, why ruin that with a wedding?”

Hammering home his point some more, the star added, “I’ve been married once, and I know where that can go.”

“I’m not gonna get married again. Doing it once is cool, but I don’t want to get married again.”

Nevertheless, Russell gushed over his connection with 33-year-old Britney, saying, “We respect each other and wake up with a smile, and we are very happy.”

It’s not the first time Russell has spoken with surprising candour on the matter of his relationships.

In a 2015 interview, three years after his split from Danielle, Russell told The Sunday Times he still loved his ex-wife.

Russell was married to Danielle for nine years and tried to win her back before their divorce. (Credit: Getty)

“I’ve loved Danielle Spencer since 1989 – that’s never going to change – and that’s one of those things where I stare at her and go, ‘How did this fail?’ I still can’t work it out, because my feelings for her have never changed,” he said.

The pair share sons Tennyson, 19, and Charles, 21, and have been seen together with them over the years.

“For me, the most important thing is for my kids to see that their parents are still a parental unit and that we’re still friends and there’s a lot of affection there, so it’s the way to go,” Danielle previously told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Obviously, it’s very challenging for him to deal with, and very challenging for me to deal with, but I guess in some ways keeping under the radar is good for my kids.”

Marriage is not on the cards for Russell and Britney. (Credit: Getty)

13 years on from the pair’s split, Russell and Danielle, 56, are still united by a shared love of music – Russell asked his ex to join him on stage at his Indoor Garden Party in Sydney later this year.

But the connection is purely platonic.

“There’s been enough time with new loves for this to be a family reunion and nothing more,” a source previously told New Idea.

“As much as some of their oldest friends would love to see them back together, neither Russell nor Danielle has romance on their minds. They’re proud to be able to show how close they are as co-parents.”