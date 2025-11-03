Inside Foreman Dan’s growing family with his wife Dani

TRIGGER WARNING: This article discusses infant loss and infant death. If you find any of these topics distressing, please contact SANDS on 1300 308 307.

Even though we first met Dan Reilly and Dani Wales when they appeared on the 2012 season of The Block, these two had been together for many years before that.

The couple has been married for almost seven years now; however, they have been together for over 15 years and are still very much in love!

They even announced that they’re having a baby, who will be due in 2026.

Dan, better known as Foreman Dan, regularly shares sweet messages on Instagram, letting the world know how in love he is with Dani. But how did their story begin?

A photograph from the night they made it official. (Credit: Instagram)

How did The Block’s Dan and Dani meet?

Dan and Dani met when they were both living in London. The two both attended a mutual friend’s birthday party and hit it off! They became official on March 7, 2009, and the rest is history!

After eight and a half years of being together, many renovation projects, and competing on two seasons of The Block, Dan finally popped the question.

Dan asked Dani to marry him in October 2017.

“I’d like to make the announcement that after eight-and-a-half years of me telling him to, and trying to get him to do it, Dan Reilli has popped the question,” Scotty Cam said in an episode of The Block.

Dan and Dani appeared on the 2012 season of The Block and were welcomed back during the all-star series in 2013. (Credit: Instagram)

How did Foreman Dan propose to Dani?

Dan proposed to Dani during an intimate dinner in Melbourne, asking the big question right before dessert.

According to Dani, “Dan is not the romantic type,” and told Ivory Tribe that his proposal was “perfect.”



“The wait staff had been clued in, but only one other table actually saw the proposal, which meant it was very private and personal. Perfect, really,” she said.

When did The Block’s Dan and Dani get married?

Dan married Dani in November 2018 in a beautiful outdoor ceremony at a private estate in Fingal, located on the Mornington Peninsula.



Though the two never really felt a strong urge to get married, they thought the timing was right. “We love a party and love each other, so we thought, why not?!” they told Together Journal.

Foreman Dan and Dani lost their daughter Billie in 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

Does Foreman Dan from The Block have children?

While Foreman Dan and Dani have a little one on the way, they sadly lost their first child, Billie, in 2024.

They initially announced they were expecting in July 2024, but revealed that they lost their daughter in December, 10 days after she was born.

“Today marks 4 weeks since our Billie girl came into our lives & everything changed,” Dani wrote in an Instagram post in January 2025.

“How is it possible to have both a full & broken heart at the same time?!”

“It’s true what they say, time is a thief – but on the other hand, it also gave us so much. So many memories and firsts for Billie.”

They founded Billie’s Besties in her honour, to support The Royal Women’s Hospital’s Newborn Intensive Care Unit in Melbourne.

In October, they revealed they’re releasing a picture book called Billie’s Special Day. The book includes Dan’s journal entries “documenting the little moments, the lessons, and the love we shared with our girl in her ten beautiful days earthside”.

“This book is our way of sharing that story — a gentle reminder to celebrate the moments we have with those we love most,” they continued in a joint Instagram post.

