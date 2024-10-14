The Block’s Dan Rielly and Dani Wales have shared a sweet insight into their lives as they prepare to welcome their first baby into the world.



The couple recently celebrated the upcoming arrival of their child at Maltalto Winery in the Mornington Peninsula surrounded by their loved ones.



“Yesterday we celebrated (with pizza & ice cream) the upcoming arrival of what will obviously be the cutest, “easiest”, sleep loving, chill baby that will ever walk the earth 😉🤪😂 with our nearest and dearest,” the two wrote in a joint Instagram post.

“I’ve had anxiety about how many amazing photos I got that I caved under the pressure and thought I’d post the most important one – the one of two people about to have their world turned upside down in the best possible way.”

Dan and Dani are more than excited to welcome their new addition to the family. (Credit: Instagram )

The couple, who competed in the 2012/2013 season of the popular reality series, first took to Instagram on July 21 to announce the exciting news.

“So, who’s going to tell them the pram isn’t theirs?! Baby Reilly incoming late 2024,” Dani wrote alongside a sweet photo of the pair with a pram and their two dogs.

Friends and fans took to the comments section to congratulate them.



The Block’s Jimmy and Tam commented, “Congrats guys, so exciting ❤️.”

Dan and Dani are having a baby! (Credit: Instagram)

“This is the most incredible news!! Massive congratulations legends!!” Lee Elliot wrote.



“Huge congratulations you guys ❤️ x,” Andy and Deb penned.

Michael and Carlene wrote, “Congratulations, team. Lovely news 😃.”

“My love,” Dani wrote. (Credit: Instagram)

Dan and Dani dated for eight years before they got engaged in July 2017.



They later married in an outdoor ceremony at a private estate in Fingal on the Mornington Peninsula in November 2018.

Nowadays, Dani and Dan own a gym in Frankston called STRONG Pilates & Recovery Frankston as well as their own Interior Design & Residential Construction company called Manna Made.

The two celebrated their five year wedding anniversary in November 2023, taking to Instagram to commemorate the day.



“Happy 5th, husband💥😘,” Dan wrote.



“Ohhh it’s also been 5 joyful years since @howie0907 grabbed @dani_joyjoy armpit for our fab group shot 👌🏻😂.”