Tahnee Sims pays tribute to Johnny Ruffo two years after his death

Tahnee Sims has paid tribute to her late boyfriend, Johnny Ruffo, on the second anniversary of his death.

Former X Factor Australia star Johnny died on November 10, 2023, at the age of 35 after a long battle with brain cancer.

Marking two years since his death, his girlfriend Tahnee took to Instagram to share a black-and-white video montage.

The footage included clips of them over the course of their ten-year relationship alongside some heartfelt words.

“Two years with the best guardian angel. Not a day goes by that I don’t think of you. Living life for you, always,” she wrote in a caption.

Tahnee Sims shared a tribute to Johnny Ruffo on the second anniversary of his death. (Credit: Instagram)

Sonny Tennet’s acoustic rendition of I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing played in the background of the emotional video.

Tahnee was inundated with support from her followers, including Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou, who simply commented two red love hearts.

Tahnee met the Perth-born singer at a dance studio after connecting on Instagram, and they began dating.

Johnny was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017 and underwent treatment, before going into remission in 2019.

However, in 2020, he shared the devastating news that his cancer had returned.

In 2022, Johnny confirmed that his diagnosis was terminal, with Tahnee remaining by his side amid his cancer battle.

“At some point, it will get me, but I’m still fighting, still kicking on,” Johnny told Carrie Bickmore on The Project.

Johnny passed away surrounded by his loved ones in November 2023 at the age of 35.

Following his memorial service, Tahnee shared a loving tribute to Johnny as she reflected on their relationship.

“Contrary to most kids who were raised on Disney movies, I was never a huge fan of fairy tales that focused on couples living ‘happily ever after,’” she penned.

“To be clear – it’s not that I didn’t want them to end up together. I just wasn’t that into the idea of love in general.”

“But then I met John at the age of 19 and discovered that maybe I was into love. As two people who were both fiercely independent, focused on our own careers, and a bit in denial that we were clearly meant for each other – we used to joke that we should have met later in life,” she continued.

Tahnee and Johnny were together for 10 years before his death. (Credit: Instagram)

“But on August 7th, 2017, four years after we first met, it all became very clear why the universe had brought us together so young. There wasn’t going to be a ‘later life’ for John.”

She revealed she was so grateful for the “happily ever after” she got to have with Johnny during the course of their 10 years together.

“John liked to say that I was his guardian angel but I think ‘soul mate’ is more accurate,” she added.

“Until we meet again John, I love you.”

