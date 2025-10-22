The Voice Australia star dies aged 56 after cancer battle

The Voice Australia star Virginia Lillye has died aged 56, after a battle with ovarian cancer.

Advertisement

The sad news was confirmed by singer and songwriter Don Spencer.

“I am terribly saddened to hear that the beautiful Virginia Lillye has lost her battle with cancer,” he wrote on social media. “Virginia was not only an amazing talent but one of the loveliest people you could meet.”

In his touching tribute, he described her as an “absolute showstopper” as he referenced her work in helping to raise funds for the Australian Children’s Music Foundation.

Virginia Lillye was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

“My deepest sympathy to Julian and her family. R.I.P. Virginia x,” he concluded.

The late singer featured in the ninth season of The Voice Australia in 2020. Throughout her career, she performed with a variety of Australian greats and international stars, including KISS legend Gene Simmons and Guns N’ Roses member Gilby Clarke.

Her band also shared a heartfelt tribute.

Advertisement

“Virginia Lillye was hands down the quintessential rock goddess,” they wrote. “There will never be another frontwoman like her… We love you dearly and you will never be forgotten. Riposa in peace our sweet Vinny.”

Before her passing, she was open about her cancer journey after being diagnosed in 2023.

Virginia Lillye was open about her cancer journey. (Credit: Instagram)

When she was on holiday with her husband, Julian, she experienced severe stomach pains, and got her diagnosis when she returned to Sydney.

Advertisement

It’s a silent cancer that doesn’t make its appearance known until it’s stage three,” she told the Daily Mail at the time.

“Ovarian cancer doesn’t get as much attention as other cancers. It’s a sneaky cancer with the symptoms coming on late in the diagnosis.”

She also spoke about the setbacks she faced, including infections and a tumour in her liver.