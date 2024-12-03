Content warning: This article may be triggering for some readers.

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit their website here.

A coroner has concluded that Thomas Kingston, husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, took his own life via a self-inflicted head injury on February 25.

An inquest into his death has revealed that the 45-year-old financier was prescribed sertraline, a drug used to treat depression, and zopiclone, a sleeping tablet after complaining to his doctor that he was having difficulting sleeping following stress at work.

After not feeling a difference, the deceased then requested his prescription be changed to citalopram, before ceasing taking the medication altogether in the immediate days leading up to his death.

In a statement read aloud on her behalf, Lady Gabriella said that while work had been a “challenge” for her late husband, she had high doubts over whether “it would have led him to take his own life.”

“If anything had been troubling him, I’m positive that he would have shared that he was struggling severely.”

“The fact that he took his life at the home of his beloved parents suggests the decision was the result of a sudden impulse.”

She added that she believed his death was “likely provoked” by an adverse reaction to his prescribed medication he had begun, and then stopped shortly before his death.

“The lack of evidence of inclination, it seems highly likely to me that he had an adverse reaction to the pills that led him to take his life. I believe anyone taking pills such as these needs to be made more aware of the side effects to prevent any future deaths,” she shared.

“If this could happen to Tom, this could happen to anyone.”

A Celebration of Life service for Thomas was held in June at St Mary Abbots Church in Kensington.

The intimate occasion was attended by loved ones, including members of the royal family, and took place almost four months after his unexpected passing.

In a statement released by the Kingston family at the time, they thanked the press and public for the well wishes sent their way.

“Lady Gabriella and the Kingston family have been deeply touched by the outpouring of love, kindness, and support they have received over the past difficult months.”

“They were grateful today for the chance to celebrate – and give thanks for – the life of a wonderful man, among so many of those who knew and loved him too.”

A larger memorial service for Thomas was held on March 12, where a congregation of 140 friends and family members paid their respects, including Prince William, the Duke of Kent, and Princess Alexandra.

Following the one-hour service, a private cremation took place. No details have been shared regarding Thomas’s final resting place.

Thomas’ widow Lady Gabriella is the second-born child of the Prince and Princess of Kent. Through her father, the late Queen Elizabeth is Gabriella’s great-aunt.

Since her husband’s passing, Lady Gabriella has kept out of the public eye as she grieves. She was however invited by King Charles to Trooping the Colour, where she watched the RAF flypast from inside Buckingham Palace.

A week later, she joined other members of the royal family at Royal Ascot where she rode alongside Princess Anne in a carriage, and was greeted with a warm hug from Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall upon disembarking.

A statement released by Gabriella and her in-laws on February 27th, 2024 confirmed the sad news that Thomas passed away.

“It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son, and brother.”

“Thomas was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him.

“His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

According to first responders, Thomas passed away at his parents’ home in Gloucestershire on Sunday, February 25th.

Emergency services were reportedly called to the private residence shortly after 6pm that day after his unresponsive body was found.

Upon hearing the news, King Charles and Queen Camilla shared their most “heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family”.

“The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family,” a palace spokesperson also shared on behalf of Their Majesties.

Just two weeks prior, Thomas and Gabriella joined the Queen at a Shakespeare event held in London.

Thomas previously dated Pippa Middleton for an undisclosed period before meeting Lady Gabriella.

They became engaged in August 2018 and wed at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2019.

Gabriella and Thomas had no children together and were due to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary this year.

