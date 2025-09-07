Every contestant that’s been eliminated on The Voice Australia

Things are heating up on The Voice Australia, with all of the contestants battling in the hopes of winning the competition.

This year, contestants will battle for $100,000 and an artist development package, with access to a recording studio in Sydney.

Coaches Ronan Keating, Melanie C, Kate Miller-Heidke, and Richard Marx have already filled their teams.

However, in the first battles, they need to get their teams of 10 down to five before the knockout rounds.

During this round, all four coaches have one save they can use to steal a singer from another coach’s team.

Who has left The Voice Australia 2025?

(Credit: Channel Seven) Cecily de Gooyer Team Kate Cecily wowed Kate in the blind auditions with her musical theatre skills and went up against James Van Cooper in the battles. The pair sang Kiss’ hit I Was Made for Loving You. James made it through and praised Cecily’s skills. Kate also expressed her pride. ‘You should be so proud of that, you absolutely smashed it. Well done,” she said. Unfortunately, Cecily was not saved by the other coaches. Advertisement (Credit: Channel Seven) XAZ Team Melanie Wrapper XAZ went up against DJ and looper Meg. The pair were tasked with singing Money Talks, and unfortunately, XAZ was knocked out and was not saved. While he was sad to go, he congratulated his opponent and said he would continue pursuing his dream. (Credit: Channel Seven) Cait Jamieson Team Richard Cait and 16-year-old Bianca battled it out by singing the John Farnham classic, That’s Freedom. She was not saved. “You did so great, I’m so proud of you,” Richard said when she walked off the stage. (Credit: Channel Seven) Cherie Sandoval Team Melanie Cherie made an impression when she performed a Brazilian Samba during her blind audition. For her battle, she went up against South Australian local Lilli Vitagliano. The pair performed Dua Lipa’s smash hit Training Season.

The battles continue every Sunday at 7pm on Channel 7 and 7 Plus.

