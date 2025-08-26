EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Barnes tapped to join The Voice in 2026

Fans of The Voice have been very vocal when it comes to this season’s coaches – with many expressing their disappointment that there’s only one Aussie on the panel.

Taking to social media, some are now calling for producers to change it up next year and keep it local. And there’s one name in particular that keeps surfacing – Aussie music legend Jimmy Barnes.

“Jimmy would be great as a coach,” one fan shared on Instagram.

Meanwhile, a source tells New Idea Jimmy isn’t completely opposed to the idea.

“Jimmy would be amazing on The Voice, but it’s just not the right time for him,” the insider explains, adding he has been approached to join many times.

Fans and Channel Seven executives alike would love to see Jimmy join The Voice Australia as a coach.

Viewers are also eager for the return of fellow Aussie music legends Guy Sebastian and Delta Goodrem to the coaching panel.

Guy was a coach for six seasons from 2019 until 2024, when he announced that he wanted to redirect his focus to his music career instead of the show. In the months since, he has released his own perfume brand and announced a tour to promote his new album 100 Times Around the Sun.

In August 2025, insider sources revealed to New Idea that Guy was eager to return to his cushy coaching gig, news that is no doubt music to the ears of his fans!

As for Delta, she starred on the reality series for a total of nine seasons from 2012 until 2020 (including a stint on The Voice: Kids in 2014). In an interview with our sister publication Marie Claire in 2021, Delta revealed that while she loved the show, she felt like it was time to “find a new chapter creatively.”

“The Voice took up a lot of the year for me, but I love the show. In my heart, I was like ‘thank you for this, no let’s finish the season, then it’s time for me to find a new chapter creatively’.”

Jimmy’s wife Jane has been by his side every step of the way as he has battled through a series of life-threatening health issues. (Credit: Instagram)

It’s been a tumultuous few years for Jimmy, who has battled through a number of serious health battles, including a near-fatal bacterial infection, open-heart surgery, back surgery, and hip replacement surgery.

Thankfully, the 68-year-old has since recovered and even released his 21st studio album Defiant in June 2025. The Cold Chisel frontman is set to tour the album across Australia in the latter half of 2025 and the beginning of 2026.

A new documentary (Jimmy Barnes: Working Class Man) that follows Jimmy’s extraordinary life and career also debuted this month.

