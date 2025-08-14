Guy Sebastian takes brutal swipe at Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift sent everyone into a spin when she FINALLY unveiled her 12th album on August 13, especially Guy Sebastian, who had some choice words.

Just after the cover art and track lists came out on August 14 for The Life of a Showgirl, the Fifi, Fev & Nick show released a clip of the hosts reacting to the album countdown on Instagram.

As Fifi Box, Brendan Fevola and Nick Cody watched the singer’s website, Guy Sebastian was cheering in the background.

Guy Sebastian had some choice words about Taylor Swift’s newest album. (Credit: Instagram)

This might not be surprising, as he was a special guest during the Australian leg of her Red Tour in 2013, which he has spoken about on numerous occasions previously.

However, it’s what he said next that’s raised eyebrows.

“I’m just celebrating that it’s not this week,” he cheered.

Guy Sebastian supported Taylor Swift during all of her Australian shows when she toured her fourth album Red, in 2013. (Credit: Getty)

The Australian Idol winner released his album 100 Times Around the Sun on August 8.

The album has not been performing as well as the singer hoped, and tickets for his 2026 tour are still on sale.

“For the last four years from Sydney to LA to Bali to Nashville, I have poured everything of myself into this album,” he said.

“It’s an incredibly personal album that I wanted to feel full of love, life and joy. When I get to this point of finally being able to share it with you all, the nerves and excitement definitely hits!”

The Life of a Showgirl is Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album. (Credit: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott)

When is Life of a Showgirl coming out?

While Taylor has been teasing this album for years, it will officially be in our ears on October 3.

“There’s no other songs coming, like with Tortured Poets which was a data dump…There is twelve [songs],” she said on the New Heights Podcast, which her boyfriend Travis Kelce co-hosts.

“This is the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time.”

The track list is as follows:

The Fate of Ophelia Elizabeth Taylor Opalite Father Figure Eldest Daughter Ruin The Friendship Actually Romantic Wi$h Li$t Wood CANCELLED! Honey The Life of a Showgirl (featuring Sabrina Carpenter)