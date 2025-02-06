With awards season in full swing, our social feeds are full of our favourite celebrities getting glammed up from head to toe.

One look that’s been turning heads is Taylor Swift’s ravishing red mini dress.

Taylor Swift posing at the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet wearing a custom Vivienne Westwood dress. (Credit: Getty)

The custom Vivienne Westwood was paired with equally sparkly strappy heels and a beaded chain featuring a tiny “T” (which has fans questioning whether the subtle detail is a nod to her own name or to none other than her beau Travis Kelce).

But it’s not just the pop singers outfit and accessories that have us talking!

Manicure enthusiasts have eagerly been waiting for Taylor’s nail technician to spill the details behind the dazzling shades, and lucky for us she finally has.

The best part? They’re super affordable and on sale!

Taylor Swift wearing OPI x Wicked nail polish shades at the 2025 Grammy Awards (Credit: Getty)

Taylor’s nail artist, Lisa Peña Wong, posted the exact nail polish shades that the singer wore on her Instagram account.

First up is a coat of OPI Intelli-Gel™ Super Base Base Coat, (available in salon only), followed by OPI x Wicked nail polish in the shades ‘Let’s Rejoicify’ and ‘Nessa-Ist Rose’.

The Grammy winner’s look was finished off with a coat of OPI Intelli-Gel™ Super Gloss Top Coat (another in salon only shade but one that can easily be switched with a top coat alternative).

Whether you’re repping Tortured Poets or still in your Red era, here’s where to buy the Tay Tay approved nail shades.

(Credit: OPI ) 01 OPI x Wicked Nail Lacquer in Let’s Rejoicify $12 at Chemist Warehouse Shop Now

(Credit: OPI ) 02 OPI x Wicked Nail Lacquer in Nessa-Ist Rose $12 at Chemist Warehouse Shop Now