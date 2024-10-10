As we patiently await the arrival of beauty brands in Australia – Rhode Beauty, Haus Labs, Florence by Mills, to name a few – it’s great to see that more and more labels are finally making their way onto Aussie shores.

Enter Bubble Skincare, the US-based beauty brand with over a whopping 2.7 million dollars on TikTok.

Known for their fun packaging, dermatologist developed formulas and affordable print points, you can now find them stocked in Priceline.

All of their products are free of fragrances, cruelty-free and vegan, and are expected to fly off the shelves in the same way they are in the US and UK. Enter their best-seller, the Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturiser which is currently selling one every five seconds globally.

While Bubble Skincare has launched into Priceline with 11 products, we’ve picked out four stand-out formulas. So make some room in your beauty bag!

01 Slum Dunk Hydrating Moisturiser, $28 at Priceline An all-in-one rich cream that can fix any of your skin woes, this best-selling formula is a steal for under 30 bucks. Containing all the good ingredients like aloe leaf juice, vitamin E and avocado oil, it’s a dreamy concoction for hydrating, soothing and protecting the skin. SHOP NOW 02 Water Slide Hydration Boosting Serum, $29 at Priceline Quench any thirstiness by lathering on this hyaluronic serum. Just like the name suggests, it’s the best at boosting hydration and keep skin looking plumped. Perfect for the summer months thanks to its lightweight texture, be sure to apply it after your AM and PM cleanse. SHOP NOW 03 Float On Soothing Facial Oil, $30 at Priceline Best for: reason Sensitive skin types – this facial oil is for you. Best used as the last step in your evening routine, apply a couple of drops and let it sink in before heading to bed. The safflower seed and prickly pear oil will get to work soothing and calming overnight, without leaving behind any oiliness. SHOP NOW 04 Bounce Back Balancing Toner Mist, $20 at Priceline Adding a toner into your routine is a game-changer if you suffer with dull, dehydrated skin. This affordable mist is perfect whenever you need a spritz on the go. Key ingredients include niacinamide and willow bark extract to calm any redness and keep the complexion looking fresh. SHOP NOW Advertisement