The warmer months are all about breathing life into your makeup routine and Sophie Wessex, Duchess of Edinburgh is no exception to this rule.

From stepping out at Royal Garden Parties sporting a glowing complexion to sweeping the style stakes at the Royal Ascot Ladies Day with a pink cheek and lip combo, the 59-year-old mother of two takes the crown for spring and summer beauty inspiration.

If you want to re-emerge from your winter cocoon with a fresh face worthy of royalty, here’s how you can replicate Duchess Sophie’s beauty routine to get her glow!

Sophie’s spring time glow is flawless! (Credit: Getty)

The top four products to get Sophie Wessex’s spring time glow!

Benefit Cosmetics Dew La La Liquid Highlighter (Credit: Benefit) 01 Get Glowing $55 Benefit Cosmetics Dew La La Liquid Highlighter No matter the season, we know Duchess Sophie’s beauty routine isn’t opposed to a splash of highlighter across her cheekbones to add some radiance to her face. Use a liquid or cream highlighter on the apples of the cheeks and right under the brow bone to mimic her look. It should also be noted that while you can put highlighter on before your foundation, the key to getting a royal-worthy glow is to apply it after as this will give the product the best chance of catching the light. Shop Now

Rare Beauty Soft Luminous Powder Blush (Credit: Rare Beauty) 02 Blushing beauty $80 Rare Beauty Soft Luminous Powder Blush Whether you prefer cream, liquid, or powder blush formulas, rosy cheeks for spring are a no-brainer. The Duchess of Edinburgh keeps her cheeks royally flushed with peachy and coral formulas that work to enhance the natural flush of her fair complexion. For medium skin tones, rose pink, and deep peachy shades will give you a natural pinched look whereas warm pigments in brick and berry tones are the best blush options for deep skin tones. Shop Now

Huda Beauty Lip Blush (Credit: Huda Beauty) 03 Pink pout $43 Huda Beauty Lip Blush While darker lip shades reign supreme in the cooler months, peach and pink hues are the perfect colour palette for a spring look. Sophie’s choice for the Royal Ascot was a bright coral – which is ideal for lighter skin tones while most shades of pink will suit medium skin tones and bolder, purple-toned pinks are best for deeper skin tones. To take some of the guesswork out of matching your lip and cheek colour, your pink lipstick can also make an excellent stand-in for creamy blush. Shop Now

Benefits Cosmetics Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil (Credit: Benefit Cosmetics) 04 Brush up $48 Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil While Princesses Kate and Eugenie opt for bolder brows, the Duchess of Edinburgh prefers to embrace a more natural, fluffy brow – perfect for those daytime events in the sun. To achieve this look, lightly pencil in any areas where brows are sparse and use a tinted gel to gently brush your arches into place. This ensures a soft yet well-groomed brow. Shop Now