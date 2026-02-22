EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban’s late-night texts to Jennifer Lopez revealed, fuelling dating rumours!

NEED TO KNOW Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez have been texting up a storm, fuelling dating speculation.

and have been texting up a storm, fuelling dating speculation. Mutual friends allegedly playing matchmaker and suggesting a possible romantic duet .

. Pair initially become close friends when they co-judged on American Idol together.

together. Sources say their bond strengthened after their respective recent breakups .

News of a romance may not sit well with Keith’s ex-wife Nicole Kidman.

Advertisement

As his ex-wife Nicole Kidman entertains a fling with her former co-star Colin Farrell, New Idea can report that Keith Urban is also growing closer to an ex-colleague – and it could be the start of major new celebrity relationship!

Multiple sources exclusively tell us that Keith, 58, has been in regular contact with Jennifer Lopez, his American Idol co-judge, since late last year.

They reportedly began texting and calling each other not long after Keith and Nicole made the confession, in September 2025, that their almost 20-year marriage was over.

The pair are allegedly making plans to spend “quality time” together this year. This has pals convinced that a serious relationship could flourish as a result.

Advertisement

“People in both their worlds are trying to play matchmaker for them. The idea of teaming up for some sort of romantic duet has been suggested as a way to jump start things,” says one source.

“If their would-be Cupids get their way and they do end up taking their friendship to the next level, it could be a really great thing for them on so many levels.

“From a publicity standpoint, the fans would eat it up. And on a personal level, a fun fling seems like what they both need right now.”

The pair have been in constant communication these last few months. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Moving on from THAT secret new girlfriend?

J.Lo, says the source, is one of the few trusted friends Keith has opened up to in recent months.

It’s been a tough time for the country crooner. Keith has been widely accused of suffering from a midlife crisis on top of dodging headlines that claimed he’d starting dating a new girlfriend immediately after splitting from Nicole.

The mystery woman’s identity was never made public but is believed to be a much-younger musician. It’s not known if they are still seeing each other.

Throughout it all, J.Lo, 56, has been a sympathetic ear. She’s gone through four divorces of her own, including her latest from Ben Affleck.

Advertisement

Sources say Nicole, seen here with J.Lo and Keith at the 2013 Grammys, won’t be happy. (Credit: Getty)

The source says, “She knows what a good heart he has, she says it’s horrendous that he’s having to deal with all these attacks on his character.”

A second insider also tells New Idea, “Keith and Jennifer have an enormous amount of respect for each other. Without their A-list spouses, it’s easy to see why they’ve become closer and sparks are flying.”

Did Keith and J.Lo have an American Idol flirtation?

The romance speculation is not altogether new. As New Idea reported at the time, Keith and J.Lo’s chemistry was always evident when they appeared on American Idol together. It became a hot topic of debate at the time amongst fans.

Advertisement

“She’s amazing!” Keith gushed back in 2017, the year after their three-season stint as judges drew to a close. “And she’s as beautiful backstage as she is on stage. Yeah, she’s a goddess.”

Returning the compliment around the same period, J.Lo enthused about Keith’s impressive ability to be in touch with his emotions. She also raved that his pride and commitment “will carry you through anything”.

Fast forward to the present day and their bond has only strengthened.

Advertisement

“J.Lo reached out to Keith as soon as she found out he and Nicole had split up. She wanted to offer her support and check in,” the source exclusively shares.

“A lot of people did that for her when she and Ben broke up and it meant everything to her.”

There was no denying their chemistry on the American Idol set! (Credit: Getty)

How will Nicole react to the dating news?

While Nicole is moving on from her second failed marriage, sources say news of Keith and J.Lo dating would “go over like a lead balloon”.

Advertisement

“But it’s not like she and J.Lo are friends so there’s no code that needs to be followed. Keith is a single man and fair game,” says the first source.

“At this stage it’s still very platonic between them, mostly sending each other encouraging messages and funny memes. But that hasn’t stopped people from seeing the potential for something more here.”