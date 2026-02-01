EXCLUSIVE: Why those closest to Ben Affleck fear he’s heading down a dark path

NEED TO KNOW Ben Affleck’s friends are reportedly worried about his unhealthy habits.

Ben Affleck appears to have hit the self-destruct button again, with sources revealing the actor’s loved ones are starting to “despair” over his unhealthy habits.

“Ben’s been very moody and withdrawn lately, which unfortunately is nothing new,” one friend alleges to New Idea. “But what’s more concerning is how unhealthy and self-destructive he’s being.”

A longtime on-again, off-again smoker, Ben is reportedly getting through one or two packs a day at the moment, claims the pal. He is also guzzling litres of coffee and “eats nonstop junk food”.

Ben has been indulging in unhealthy habits of late. (Credit: Backgrid)

The actor has been seen making multiple drive-through trips in recent weeks. And while he got into shape for his latest role in The Rip, sources say Ben has since relaxed his gym workouts and exercise.

“Ben is not a kid anymore. He can’t afford to live his way without consequences,” continues the source.

“The reality is, these are the kinds of bad habits that cause terrible health problems. When he doesn’t have a coffee in his hand, he’s got a soda. It’s obviously better than booze, but it’s still taxing on the whole system. He knows better, too. When he’s in a good groove and working out and eating clean, he always raves about how much better he feels.”

Worryingly, a source says Ben is “like a heart attack waiting to happen”. (Credit: Backgrid)

While Ben, 53, needs someone to “talk some sense into him”, the source says that, at this point, many of his nearest and dearest are tired of “trying to manage him”.

His first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, has reportedly tried talking to him with no avail. The pair have stayed on friendly terms since their 2015 split due to the three kids they share.

“Jen has done so much. She literally makes him healthy food and puts it in his fridge, and he orders greasy take-out instead,” the source says of the actress, also 53.

Ben’s mother, Christine Boldt, has also tried to get her son to see sense.

Jen and Ben’s mum, Christine, is trying their best to help. (Credit: Getty)

“Ben hates being told what to do and gets really gruff about it. The more he gets pushed, the more he digs his heels in and does the opposite,” adds the pal.

“He’s functioning and getting through the day, so in his view, that’s proof that everything is fine.”

These health worries come as Ben was recently linked to 28-year-old model and TV personality Brooks Nader. He has been single since his divorce from wife number two, Jennifer Lopez, 56, in 2024. US Star magazine reported the pair had grown close and were “hooking up”, but Brooks later confirmed via an Instagram comment “, haven’t met him in my life”.

