MAFS star Jessika Power QUITS SAS Australia 2026 after just two days

SAS Australia vs England is known for being brutal, so it’s no surprise that not every celebrity makes it to the end.

Advertisement

This year, 14 celebrities – seven Brits and seven Aussies – have put themselves to the test in a brutal SAS-style bootcamp in North Africa.

However, with sleepless nights, brutal physical tests and interrogations all on the cards, some celebrities quit the course.

So, who has left and who is determined to battle it out until the end?

Scroll on to find out.

Advertisement

(Credits: Channel Seven) Jessika Power Australia Married At First Sight star Jessika Power lasted two days on the show before she walked away. She was pushed to her limits during a late-night burpees fitness task, which proved to be her final straw. “I can’t do this, I’m going to have to withdraw, I can’t do this, sorry,” Jessika told the instructors. “I’m being serious, I can’t, I can’t do this.” Before the bootcamp started, Jessika revealed she would be “disappointed” if she quit the Channel Seven show. “If I hand back my armband, I’m going to feel really upset and disappointed in myself,” she said at the time. “I want to feel accomplished when I leave the course, I want to know I’ve pushed myself to my ultimate limit.” Sadly, it wasn’t meant to be for Jessika and she was the first celebrity to quit. “SAS was a good workout,” she posted on Instagram afterwards.